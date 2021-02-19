The Scottsboro baseball team worked a little extra for a victory Thursday night.
Landon Grider drove in the game-winning run in the top of the eighth and Waylon Farr pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning to give Scottsboro a 6-5 win over host Albertville.
Grider finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Wildcats while Farr and Camden Matthews had one hit each. Connor McLaughlin drew two walks while Farr and Matthews had one each.
McLaughlin got the win on the mound, pitching two innings in relief and recording five strikeouts. Farr got the save, striking out two in one inning of work. Starter A.J. Crocker recorded two strikeouts in two innings and reliever Everett Loveless had three strikeouts in two innings. Eli Mason also pitched an inning in relief.
Scottsboro (2-0) took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Matthews’ RBI sacrifice fly and Grider’s two-run double.
After Albertville rallied in front 4-3, Scottsboro regained the lead in the top of the fifth when McLaughlin (walk) and Farr (reached on an error) both scored on Albertville errors.
The Aggies tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Matthews started the eighth for Scottsboro with a double before moving to third base on Sam Bryant’s sacrifice bunt. Grider then singled to left field to plate Matthews with the go-ahead run.
Albertville used a hit batter and two singles to load the bases with two outs in the bottom of the eight, but Farr recovered from a 3-1 count to strike out the final Aggie looking to end the game.
