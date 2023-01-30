Chris Hammon will not return for a fifth season as head football coach at Section High School.
Hammon confirmed the news Monday, saying that Section principal Blake Wigley informed him last week of his decision not to retain Hammon as head coach next season.
“He called me into his office last week and said he wanted go another route,” Hammon said. “I asked him for a reason, an explanation, and he didn’t give me one. He didn’t have to. It’s his choice. It’s tough.”
Wigley declined to go into specifics about the decision. He said Hammon is “a good guy” but that the coaching change “was just a decision I had to make.”
Hammon went 15-26 in four seasons as Section head coach. After a 3-7 first season in 2019, Hammon led the Lions to a 5-6 campaign in 2020 and their first playoff berth in 13 years. The following season, Section finished 6-4 to post its first winning season since 2007. The Lions dipped to 1-9 during an injury-riddled 2022 campaign. Hammon’s 15 wins are tied for fifth-most by a Section head coach in program history.
“I felt like we had some good things happen here,” Hammon said. “The main thing was there was a lot relationships built with the kids and hopefully I made a difference (in their lives). It was tough telling the kids. They took it tough. We’ve got some really good kids up here.”
Hammon’s son Evan was an offensive lineman/linebacker on the Lions’ last two teams.
“He’s going to be a senior next year, so that’s the hardest thing about this without a doubt,” Chris Hammon said.
Hammon was an assistant coach at Scottsboro for four seasons prior to taking the Section job, working on the coaching staffs of both Patrick Nix and Don Jacobs. Prior to his assistant coaching stint at Scottsboro, Hammon was a longtime assistant coach at his alma mater Valley Head.
Section’s next head coach with be its fifth in the past 10 seasons.
Wigley said the school expects to hire its new head football coach “pretty soon.”
