The Scottsboro softball team will begin postseason play on its home field.
The No. 6-ranked Wildcats run-ruled Class 5A Area 14 foe Guntersville 15-0 on Thursday to clinch the regular-season area championship and the right to host next month’s area tournament May 1-2 at the Scottsboro High School Softball Complex.
Scottsboro (19-7-1, 3-0) scored five runs in the first inning, nine in the second and one in the fourth to end the game via the mercy rule.
Austin McNeese went 2-for-4 with a triple and five RBIs while Alyssa Smart hit an inside-the-park two-run home for the Wildcats, who also got one hit each from Anna Stuart Dawson and Emma Cunningham and Anna Claire Crocker and one RBI each from Lana Emanuel and Amaya Whitson.
Dawson and Smart combined for seven strikeouts while not allowing a hit over three innings pitched.
NSM 7, Section 4 — At Section, No. 8-ranked NSM built a 6-1 lead after three innings and held off the Lions for a Class 2A Area 15 win on Thursday.
Cheyenne Boatner hit a three-run home run in the first inning for NSM (12-6-1, 3-3) and Gracie Holland had a two-run triple in the third.
Boatner and Holland both finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Caybree Dobbins had two hits and Cloey Davenport and Leea Manley had one hit each for the Bison. Dobbins, Davenport and Kendall Williamson combined for 13 strikeouts in the pitching circle for NSM.
For Section, Zella Johnson drove in two runs while Ava Harper, Ellie Reed and Presley Wright had one hit each.
North Jackson 12, New Hope 7 — At New Hope, visiting North Jackson hit five home runs on the way to a Class 4A Area 14 win on Thursday.
North Jackson (12-10, 3-1) took a 4-0 lead in a first inning highlighted by Destry Lambert’s two-run homer and a solo homer by Trinity Seale. The Chiefs got a two-run home run from Avery Wynne in the second inning, and a solo homer from Sarah Kate Garner in the fourth and Lambert's second two-run homer in the fifth, which also feature an RBI single from Wynne and an RBI double from Peyton Hill, on the way to building a 12-1 lead.
Lambert finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs and Wynne was 3-for-5 with three RBIs for the Chiefs, who got two hits, one walk and one RBI from both Garner and Seale, two hits from Haven Steeley, one hit and one RBI from Hill and one hit each from Lanie Guinn and Abby Guess. Seale got the win in the pitching circle.
Ider 8, Pisgah 6 — At Pisgah, No. 9-ranked Ider scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning on Thursday to edge the Eagles for the Class 2A Area 15 regular-season title and the right to host next month’s area tournament.
Pisgah (9-17, 4-2) led 6-5 after three before Ider (18-11, 5-1) tied the game in the top of the sixth and won it in the ninth.
Madeline Flammia went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs and Piper Anderson was 2-for-4 for Pisgah, which got one hit and one RBI each from Brinley Chisenall and Julianne Davis.
Fort Payne 15,
Skyline 0 — At Fort Payne, the Class 6A Wildcats scored 12 runs in the second inning to earn the mercy-rule shortened win over the 1A No. 1-ranked Vikings on Thursday.
Jayla Ross singled for the lone hit for Skyline (16-5-1).
TUESDAY
North Jackson 12, Pisgah 0 — At Stevenson, host North Jackson scored six runs each in the second and third innings to post a win over county rival Pisgah.
North Jackson (11-10) got three hits and two RBIs from Haven Steeley, two hits and two RBIs from Jayda Hutchins, two hits and one RBI each from Peyton Hill, who homered, and Avery Wynne while Sarah Kate Garner had a double and two RBIs while Destry Lambert, Trinity Seale and Lanie Guinn had one hit and one RBI each.
Lambert pitched a one-hitter for the Chiefs while striking out four over five innings.
Claudia Barron singled for Pisgah (9-16).
Skyline 19, Valley Head 2 — At Valley Head, No. 1-ranked Skyline clinched the Class 1A Area 15 regular-season championship and the right to host next month's area tournament after posting its 56 consecutive win in area play.
Audra Bellomy went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and four runs scored for Skyline (16-4-1, 5-0) while Olivia Treece doubled, singled, walked once and recorded five RBIs. Sage Lewis added two hits and two RBIs for the VIkings, Brinlee Potts had a triple and an RBI, Jayla Ross and Blakely Stucky both had a single and an RBI and Kenzie Manning had a RBI and two walks.
Nevaeh Buchanan pitched a one-hitter while recording six strikeouts over four innings.
NSM 17, Geraldine 1 — At Geraldine, NSM turned in a season-high in runs and hits on the way to the win.
Cheyenne Boatner and Kinsey Barton both went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Caybree Dobbins was 3-for-3 with one RBI and Gracie Holland was 2-for-3 with four RBIs for NSM while Kaleigh Roberts and Kylie McMurry had two hits each, Kolbie Bobo hit a two-run home run, Gabi Luna had one hit and one RBI and Leea Manley had one hit.
Gaylesville 12, Woodville 3 — At Gaylesville, Woodville fell to Gaylesville in a Class 1A Area 15 matchup.
Woodville (1-8, 0-5) got three RBIs from Shayleigh Dutton, two hits from Tia Bryant and one hit each from Jerzey Jones, Karlee Hutchens and Briana McLaughlin.
Plainview 8, Scottsboro 0 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats managed just two hits against undefeated Class 3A No. 1-ranked Plainview (25-0).
Kambrie Doss doubled and walked for Scottsboro (18-7-1) while Lana Emanuel singled. Alyssa Smart, who totaled four strikeouts in the pitching circle for Scottsboro, recorded her 500th career strikeout during Tuesday’s game.
