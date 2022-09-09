A banged up Section football team’s tough start continued Thursday night.
Sophomore quarterback Carson Chesnut accounted for five touchdowns as Sand Rock posted a 35-6 Class 2A Region 7 victory over the Lions at Section Stadium.
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 3:18 am
After a quick three-and-out by the Section offense to start the game, Sand Rock’s offense got off to a rocky start, losing a fumble on their first play from scrimmage.
After another quick drive yielding no points for Section, Sand Rock took back control of the ball and strung together an eight-play, 75 yard drive for a touchdown, with Chesnut hitting junior wide receiver Jace Turner for an 11-yard touchdown to take a 7-0 lead near the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Wildcats added two more touchdowns from Chesnut on the ground and only failing to score on their final possession of the half, while holding Section (0-4, 0-2) to two first downs. The Lions also found themselves on the end of several bad snaps, including a two-play sequence that led to Section facing a 3rd and 43 with two consecutive bad snaps, one losing eight yards and the other losing 25 yards.
In the second half, Sand Rock (2-2, 1-1) continued to stretch its lead with two more Chesnut touchdowns in the third quarter, highlighted by a 47-yard run where Chesnut broke through and avoided several tackles. Late in the third, the Lions began to find some rhythm on offense, carrying that momentum into the fourth quarter.
With six minutes to go and the second string of both teams in the game, the Lions marched down the field, piecing together a 13-play, 59 yard drive, with senior Jed Sparks running in an 8-yard touchdown to score as the final horn sounded.
“It was something to end on a positive note. Of course, that was their 2s out there, which we had our 2s out there too so it was kind of ninth graders on ninth graders but like I said, we got a good, young group coming up and for them to get some Friday night experience is good for them,” said Section head coach Chris Hammon.
Section senior Jr. Walker led the Lions 104 yard while Chesnut led the Wildcats with 106 yards rushing, another 78 yards passing and all five scores.
Section will travel to face top-ranked Fyffe Red Devils (3-0, 2-0) next week.
“(We’re just looking) to get better each week, we try to improve, find our mistakes and learn from them and hope to give them the best game we can,” Hammon said.
