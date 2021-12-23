The Scottsboro varsity girls basketball team entered their holiday break with a win over its archrival.
The Wildcats built a big halftime lead and countered a strong third quarter by North Jackson with a dominant fourth quarter effort on the way to a 76-45 victory at NJHS in Stevenson Friday night.
Scottsboro (8-6) posted its fourth straight win entering a week off before playing in the Sure Shot Christmas Tournament starting Dec. 27.
“I’m proud of where at,” said Scottsboro head coach Brandon Childers. “We played a tough schedule early on. I think we’ve got a little winning streak going now. “
Scottsboro lost its last game against its archrival back in January, but the Wildcats made amends Friday night.
The Wildcats closed the first quarter on a 8-2 run that included two Adair Holland 3-pointers and two Morgan Perkins free throws for a 21-11 advantage. Scottsboro led by as many as 20 in the second quarter before enjoying a 38-22 halftime lead, but North Jackson battled back to as close as nine in the third quarter before Scottsboro got a Jadaya Edmondson bucket with 19.7 seconds left in the quarter for a 52-41 lead.
After North Jackson opened the fourth with a free throw to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 10, Scottsboro went on a 13-0 run over the next two-plus minutes to put the game out of reach.
Edmondson and Bennett both had double-doubles for Scottsboro, which had five players score in double figures.
Edmondson totaled 16 points and 11 rebounds and Bennett had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats, who also got 12 points each from Holland and Perkins and 11 from Audrey Holland.
Bailey Abernathy scored 12 points and Arielle Haynes and Avery Wynne netted 10 each for North Jackson (1-8).
“I give the girls credit, I thought we played a lot better,” said North Jackson head coach Tony Brown. “We made a game of it in the third quarter. We just ran out of gas.”
