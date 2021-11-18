The Scottsboro wrestling team started its 2021-22 season with a convincing victory.
Scottsboro won 10 of the 14 weight class matches on the way to defeating visiting James Clemens 55-21 in a dual at Carter Gymnasium Tuesday night.
Scottsboro head coach Chris Staton called the Wildcats’ performance “a good start” to the season.
“I’m excited with the way some of the young kids wrestled. They wrestled well. Hopefully we’ll continue to build on that, take some confidence from that and build on it,” Staton said. “(Scottsboro’s experienced wrestlers) were good to go. They were attacking and working for those takedowns, being aggressive and working for the fall. That was good to see.”
Eight of the Wildcats’ 10 weight class match victories came via pin.
“(Pins) are the name of the game as far as winning these dual matches and duals tournaments,” Staton said. “That was good to see.”
Tuesday’s Scottsboro-James Clemens dual started with the 152-pound match, with Aidan Goggans notching a pin 1:17 into the opening period to give Scottsboro a 6-0 lead.
Scottsboro then got wins via pins from Kolton Durham at 160, Nate Warren at 220, Lucas Bellomy at 285, John Stewart at 120, Clinton Stewart at 126, Josh Draskovic at 130, Thomas Rackler at 138, a forfeit win for Stone Staton at 106 and a win by a 7-0 decision for Ansel Goggans at 145.
Scottsboro wrestled without 195-pounder Kolton Clark, who a third-place state finisher a year ago, due to an injury. Staton said Clark would likely be sideline until the early December.
