The Skyline varsity girls basketball team posted a win over a previously undefeated team on Monday.
The defending Class 1A state champion Vikings built a double-digit halftime lead and fended off Sardis’ second-half comeback try for a 67-59 win at the Supreme Courts Thanksgiving Tournament at the Sure Shot Academy in Guntersville.
Skyline (4-3) led 20-15 after one quarter before stretching its lead to 40-25 at halftime and leading 52-42 after three quarters.
Gracie Rowell scored 18 points and Kaina King and Kenzie Manning had 15 points each for the Vikings, who also got six points each from Brinlee Potts and Blakely Stucky, four from Lexie Stucky and three from Audra Bellomy.
Jayda Lacks scored 30 points and McKenzie Cullom netted 10 for Sardis (4-1).
NSM 54, Crossville 19 — At Woodville, North Sand Mountain opened play in the Woodville Thanksgiving Tournament on Monday with a convincing win over Class 5A Crossville.
NSM (2-2) was in front 20-6, 33-11 and 48-15 at the quarter breaks.
Ashley Shrader led the Bison with 13 points and Lillian Hassell added 12 points while Kolbie Bobo scored six, Ashlyn Hurst had five and Caybree Dobbins, Cloey Davenport, Kayden Reyes and Liz Hassell scored four each.
Kinsley Henderson had 10 points for Crossville (2-4).
Good Hope 60, Scottsboro 50 — At Guntersville, Scottsboro dropped a close battle with Good Hope during the Supreme Courts Thanksgiving Tournament at the Sure Shot Academy on Monday.
Scottsboro (3-4) trailed 14-12 after one quarter before leading 25-24 at halftime. Good Hope moved in front 43-37 after three quarters.
Lexie Bennett led Scottsboro with 20 points while Audrey Holland netted 13 and Jadaya Edmondson added 12.
Bailey Tetro scored 23 points for Good Hope (2-1) while Ivey Maddox had 14 and Renee McLeod had 10.
Lindsay Lane 56, Woodville 25 — At Woodville, Lindsay Lane used an 18-2 run to end the third quarter and pull away from the Panthers during the Woodville Thanksgiving Tournament on Monday.
Woodville (0-2) trailed 15-3 after one quarter and 23-12 at halftime before getting as close as nine in the third quarter before Lindsay Lane’s scoring run gave it a 59-38 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Jessica Sirten scored 11 points and Alexis Brown netted nine for Woodville.
Lindsay Lane’s Lindsey Murr scored a game-high 39 points.
Wilson 37, Section 23 — At Clements, the Lions were held to a season-low point total in a loss to Class 4A Wilson at the Clements Thanksgiving Classic on Monday.
Section (1-3) trailed 8-0, 20-6 and 28-13 at the quarter breaks.
Madison Armstrong scored nine points for the Lions while Morgan Armstrong and Cara Holder netted five each.
