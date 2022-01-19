The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team’s home winning streak is now at 25.
The Wildcats built an early double-digit lead before removing any doubt of a Mae Jemison comeback in the fourth quarter on the way to an 85-45 victory Tuesday night at Hambrick Hall.
Scottsboro (21-4) led 19-9, 39-26 and 62-43 at the quarter breaks before outscoring the Jaguars 23-2 in the fourth period.
Scottsboro junior Tyson Sexton scored a career-high 39 points in the victory. He scored 25 points in the second half.The Wildcats also got 15 from Seth Whitmire, nine from Parker Bell and four from Cordell Worthy.
Girls
Mae Jemison 55, Scottsboro 51 — At Scottsboro, Mae Jemison held off the Wildcats’ comeback attempt.
Scottsboro (12-10) trailed 21-14, 30-25 and 39-37 at the breaks. The Wildcats took a 42-41 lead in the final quarter, but Mae Jemison moved back in front and was able to hold on for the win.
Audrey Holland scored a team-high 16 points for Scottsboro while Jadaya Edmondson had 15, Lexie Bennett had 11 and Adair Holland had nine.
Jasmine Ervin scored 21 points and Zee Berry had 20 for Mae Jemison.
