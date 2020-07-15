Scottsboro High School anglers reeled in a strong performance in the Alabama BASS Nation High School Fishing Trail’s Tide Division’s Weiss Lake Tournament on Saturday.
Scottsboro finished second in the Six-Man team standings (top-three angler duos factor in the team scoring) with seven fish weighing 18.69 pounds while it’s second six-man team placed seventh with six fish weighing 10.35 pounds.
Hayden took the team title with eight fish weighing 19.81 pounds, while DAR followed Scottsboro in third place (six fish for 15.09 pounds), West Point fourth (eight fish for 14.20 pounds) and Jasper fifth (seven fish for 12.17 pounds).
“I feel like it was another successful tournament for our guys,” said Scottsboro fishing coach Cully Nelson. “With our top-six man team finishing second overall that means our individual boats did very well. Summer fishing is tough, not only to catch fish, but from a physical and mental standpoint.”
Meanwhile, Barclay Butler and Connor McLaughlin continued their strong season by placing third in the angler duo standings.
The tournament, which was fished out of the Weiss Lake Ramp at Leesburg in Cherokee County, featured a three-fish limit.
Butler and McLaughlin weighed in three fish for 8.69 pounds. Alexandria’s Alec Harris and Will Bearden were first with three fish for 9.65 pounds while DAR’s Camden Kendrick and Ty Elkins were second with three fish for 8.80 pounds.
Butler and McLaughlin continue to battle Harris and Bearden for the Tide Division’s Anglers of the Year title. Butler and McLaughlin led by one point entering the Weiss Lake Tournament, but now trail by one point, 894-893 heading into the Alabama Bass Nation High School Fishing Trail’s 2020 Alabama State Championship Tournament July 24-25 on Lake Guntersville, which will be fished out of Goose Pond Colony in Scottsboro.
Scottsboro’s Kolby Clark and Landon Grider claimed the Weiss Lake Tournament’s Big Fish Award with a 4.62-pounder. Butler and McLaughlin were fifth in the Big Fish Award standings with a 3.92-pound bass.
Scottsboro’s Tanner Barclay and AJ Widgeon posted a 21st-place finish with three fish weighing 5.38 pounds while Buckner Anderson and Greyson Widgeon tied for 27th with two fish weighing 4.78 pounds. Clark and Landon Grider were 31st with their Big Fish Award-winning bass while Cameron Thompson and Grant West were 40th with two fish weighing 3.73 pounds, Carter Cooper and Wynn Reed 58th with two fish weighing 1.84 pounds and Jake Vance and Josiah McDonald 72nd with one fish weighing 0.77 pounds.
“Now we are looking forward to the State Championship here at Goose Pond,” Nelson said, “where we have eight boats qualified.”
