The Skyline fishing team will have at least three angler duos that will try to reel in a national championship later this year.
Angler duos Jacob Baugh and Brody Berninger and Luke Baugh and Jack Pickett qualified for the B.A.S.S National High School’s national championship tournament in the senior division while Dalton Adkins and Davis Potts qualified in the junior division thanks to strong finishes last weekend’s Bassmaster Open on Lake Chickamauga in Tennessee.
Jacob Baugh and Berninger finished eighth overall with a four-fish string weighing 14 pounds, three ounces while Pickett and Luke Baugh finished 24th with four fish weighing 12 pounds.
Meanwhile, Adkins and Potts finished with fourth in the junior division with four fishing weight 11.12 pounds, including a big fish of 5.10 pounds.
The 2023 B.A.S.S National High School’s national championship tournament is scheduled for later this year. The date and site for the tournament has not been announced.
