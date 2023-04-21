The Skyline fishing team will have at least three angler duos that will try to reel in a national championship later this year.

Angler duos Jacob Baugh and Brody Berninger and Luke Baugh and Jack Pickett qualified for the B.A.S.S National High School’s national championship tournament in the senior division while Dalton Adkins and Davis Potts qualified in the junior division thanks to strong finishes last weekend’s Bassmaster Open on Lake Chickamauga in Tennessee.

