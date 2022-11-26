It took the Scottsboro wrestling team just three days into the 2022-23 season to collect its first title.
The Wildcats posted a 5-0 record on the way to winning the Hewitt Early Season Duals last Saturday at Hewitt-Trussville High School.
Updated: November 26, 2022 @ 4:45 am
Scottsboro posted wins over Springville 69-12, Mae Jemison 66-18, Shades Valley 72-6 and St. Clair County 39-0 before defeating Hewitt-Trussville 46-31 in a winner-take-all dual for the title.
Stone Staton in the 113-pound weight class, John Stewart at 126, Matthew Dupree at 132, Thomas Rackler at 138, Aiden Goggans at 152, Porter Mitchem at 182 and Jacob Anderson at 195 all posted wins via pin against Hewitt-Trussville while Ansel Goggans won via a 10-1 major decision.
For the tournament, Stewart, Dupree, Rackler, Aiden Goggans, Ansel Goggans and Anderson went 5-0 with four wins via pin while Staton was 5-0 with two wins. Synder and Colton Durham both went 4-1 with three pins, Porter Mitchem 4-1 with two pins, while Josh Draskovic 3-1 with one pin and Nathaniel Beard 3-2 with one pin.
