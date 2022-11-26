Woodville, AL (35768)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.