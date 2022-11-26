Scottsboro wrestling team

The Scottsboro wrestling team went 5-0 with wins over Hewitt-Trussville, Springville, Mae Jemison, St. Clair County and Shades Valley to win Hewitt-Trussville Early Season Duals championship. Pictured front row (left to right): Head coach Chris Staton, assistant coach Jarod Stephenson, Ansel Goggans, Aiden Goggans, Jacob Chanthavong, Porter Mitchem,  Stone Staton, Tyson Stewart, Thomas Rackler, Matthew Dupree, Cole Snyder and assistant coach Ken Draskovic. Back row: JJ Ake, Drake Talley, Colton Durham, Nathaniel Beard and Josh Draskovic.  Not pictured: Jacob Anderson.

 Contributed Photo

It took the Scottsboro wrestling team just three days into the 2022-23 season to collect its first title.

The Wildcats posted a 5-0 record on the way to winning the Hewitt Early Season Duals last Saturday at Hewitt-Trussville High School.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.