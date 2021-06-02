Molly Heard’s play on the basketball court has been sweet music to Pisgah fans for the past four years.
After high school, the rising senior plans to take her basketball talent to the Music City.
The three-time all-state selection and 2020 ASWA Class 3A Player of the Year recently committed to play college basketball at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee.
“Great coaches, great atmosphere, great team, and it’s in Nashville,” Heard said of committing to Lipscomb. “Who doesn’t love Nashville?”
Lipscomb is a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference .The Bison went 12-10 during the COVID-19 shortened 2020-21 season and reached the A-Sun Conference Tournament semifinals.
Heard said Lipscomb’s playing style is similar to that of Pisgah’s.
“It’s kind of just like Pisgah, play hard, fast, shoot it, get up and down,” she said. “I can adapt to other playing styles, but I (preferred) to keep playing that way so it was important.”
Heard, a varsity player since she was in eighth grade, earned Class 2A State Tournament MVP honors back in March when she helped Pisgah win its fourth straight state championship. The 5-foot-11 guard/forward averaged 18 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.7 blocked shots this past season. Heard averaged 18.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.6 blocked shots per game as a sophomore and was named the Class 3A Player of the Year during the Eagles’ 2019-20 state-title winning season. She averaged 12.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.4 blocked shots as a freshman.
Heard was recently selected to play in the North-South All-Star Game during the AHSADCA All-Star Week in July.
Heard is also a standout outfielder for the Pisgah softball program, having been a part of two state champion softball teams (2017 and 2019). She batted .467 with seven home runs, 22 doubles, 57 RBIs, 49 runs and 23 stolen bases as Pisgah finished as the 2021 Class 2A state softball runner-up.
Heard chose Lipscomb over offers from Jacksonville State, UAB and UNA.
“It was tough at times but fun at the same time, just trying to decide what was best for me,” Heard said of the recruiting process. “I wanted to commit before my senior year and with (current college athletes) getting an extra year because of COVID, (committing) needed to happen a little quicker. But at the same time, I was ready. I knew I’d wanted to go to Lipscomb for a while.”
