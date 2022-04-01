Pisgah’s Molly Heard’s high school basketball career includes a long list of team and individual achievements.
On Thursday, the five-time state champion and three-time all-state selection added two final honors to her storied prep career.
Heard was named the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A Girls Player of the Year during the ASWA Basketball Awards Banquet, sponsored by ALFA, at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery on Thursday.
The Lipscomb signee is one of three Pisgah players — Whitney Ballard (1997) and Annie Hughes (2019) the others — to win an ASWA Player of the Year award. Heard, who also won the 2020 Class 3A Girls Player of the Year, is Pisgah’s first two-time ASWA Player of the Year award winner.
“It’s a great honor to win that award once, but to do it twice is crazy to me because there have been some great players in both classifications that I’ve won it in,” Heard said. “I don’t think I could’ve done it without playing with the players I’ve played with and the coaches that I’ve had. They made me the player I am today by pushing me every day in practice and in games.”
The other Class 2A Girls Player of the Year award finalists were Spring Garden’s Ace Austin and St. Luke’s Iamunique Bowie.
Heard was also named to the ASWA’s 2021-22 High School Girls Basketball Super All-State Team, which features the top-five players in the state regardless of classification.
Heard averaged 21.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.4 blocked shots this past season and was the Class 2A Girls State Tournament MVP, the 2A Girls Northeast Regional MVP, the Jackson County Tournament MVP and the Sand Mountain Tournament MVP as Pisgah went 33-3 and won its fifth straight state championship.
“It’s a great way to end her high school career,” said Pisgah head coach Carey Ellison said of Heard’s player of the year award and Super All-State selection. “She could have very easily been a three-time player of the year and potentially Miss Basketball. I'm thankful for the opportunity to have coached her and watch her grow up.”
Heard, a five-year varsity player, leaves Pisgah as its all-time leading scorer (2,696 points) and is the leader or near the top of the leaders list in nearly all of the program’s statistical categories.
“I don’t think I realized at the time how great of a career I’ve had and how hard it actually is to win a state championship five times in a row,” Heard said, “but looking back I’ve realized how hard me and my teammates had to work and how we played some really great teams and overcome some very big obstacles to win the state championship every year. I’m just really blessed that I’ve gotten to be a part of such a great school and such a great community.”
Section’s Patterson a finalist for Class 2A Boys Player of the Year — Section senior Logan Patterson, a key catalyst in the Lions’ state championship season, was a finalist for the ASWA Class 2A Boys Player of the Year award that went to Midfield’s Anthony “Pig” Johnson.
The other finalist was Alabama football signee Emanuel Henderson of Geneva County.
Patterson, a four-year varsity starter, averaged 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game this past season. The Maryville College signee was the Jackson County Tournament MVP and was selected to the All-Northeast Regional team after Section defeated Midfield 55-52 in the finals before being named Class 2A Boys State Tournament MVP. He totaled 36 points and 12 rebounds in the Lions’ 77-61 championship game win
Patterson called it an “honor and a blessing” to be a finalist for the award.
“Never thought I would have been blessed with all this, but I’m very thankful,” Patterson said. “I couldn’t have done it without anyone of my teammates or Coach (Derek) Wynn or Coach (Zach) Hart, and (Section principal (Doug) Haynes and (assistant principal Steve) Herrin and especially my parents. It still is surreal to know we won state. It’s been a month, but it’s slowly still setting in with me — still an amazing feeling.”
Wynn called Patterson a “selfless leader” and lauded his willingness to do whatever the Lions needed of him.
“Whatever we asked him to do he was all in,” Wynn said. “He had to play multiple roles for us and always put the team first. He bought in defensively as well. Logan really put in the work as a player and continues to look at ways to improve his game. I’m excited to see him grow and compete at the next phase of his life and career.”
Plainview’s Millican named Class 3A Boys Player of the Year — Plainview senior guard Cole Millican was the Class 3A Player of the Year for the second straight season.
Millican, whose father Chris is a Pisgah High School alum, helped coach Robi Coker’s Bears win the 2021-22 Class 3A state championship, their third state title in the past five seasons. Millican, the 3A Boys State Tournament MVP, averaged 18.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists while helping Plainview post a 31-6 record.
