The Woodville football team was unable to hold off Appalachian in a Class 1A Region 7 matchup Friday night.
Woodville held a 22-21 at halftime, but the Eagles scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second half to claim the win.
Woodville (2-1, 1-1) trailed 14-8 after one quarter before taking a 22-14 lead. Appalachian led 28-22 entering the fourth quarter.
Sam Peek finished 11-of-19 passing for 222 yards while also rushing for 68 yards on 11 carries for the Panthers.
Jaxon McMonigle caught seven passes for 155 yards and Ace Weaver caught two for 33 while also pitching in 28 rushing yards on six carries.
Weaver, Peek and McMonigle all found the end zone for Woodville.
Defensively, McMonigle recorded 12 tackles and Jayse Hucks totaled 11 for Woodville, which also got 10 from Peek, eight from Weaver, seven from Trey Stone and six from Steve Williams.
Woodville steps out of region play next week with a trip to play fellow Class 1A team Vina (0-2).
