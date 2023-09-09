The alma mater of Section’s new head coach spoiled the Lions’ Homecoming game Friday night.
The Collinsville Panthers defeated the Section Lions 39-6 in Class 2A Region 7 play. Though the Lions now sit at 0-3 (0-1 in region), head coach Riley Edwards sees a lot of growth and improvement from the team.
“We battled, we fought, I felt like we got better and we just got to keep moving in the right direction, ignore the outside noise and keep focusing on the process,” Edwards said.
After a Section three and out to start the game, Collinsville got on the board first in three plays, capped off by a one-yard touchdown run by freshman Kyler Beene.
After a couple stops by both sides, Section’s offense seemed to hit a stride on its third try, with an 11-play drive stretching from halfway through the first quarter through the first three and a half minutes of the second. Throughout the drive, senior quarterback Josh Varner had a knack for keeping the drive alive, highlighted by a 27-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Jackson LeRoy, where LeRoy made a catch in between two defensive backs and a 19-yard run from Varner on fourth-and-5 to put the Lions on the 4-yard-line, where Varner would punch it in two plays later from five yards out.
Collinsville would respond in kind, with an eight-play drive of their own capped with a nine-yard run by freshman quarterback Mason McAteer. Collinsville (2-0, 1-0) would quickly add to their lead, after a pass from Varner was intercepted, with McAteer hitting senior wide receiver Tytan Morgan for a 65-yard score, extending their lead to 20-6 in the span of two minutes right before the end of the half.
In the second half, the Panthers would put up three more scores and eventually walk away with the 39-6 victory. McAteer accounted for four total touchdowns, with two passing and two rushing, to go with 171 passing yards and 40 rushing yards. Five different Panthers would find the end zone.
For the Section side, Varner finished with 57 passing yards while adding 103 rushing yards and a touchdown, with many yards coming when a pass broke down and Varner able to find a running lane.
“(Varner has started) picking up on the offense now, he’s being able to read more and getting a lot better on his reads… He missed a few (reads) but with the offense we’re running, it’s almost like we wish we had this offense put in last year and him getting a full season of development in it but he’s catching onto it.”
Section will travel to Sand Rock (0-3, 0-1) next week, where both teams will fight for their first region win of the season.
“Sand Rock, (Sand Rock head coach Alan Heath) is a good guy, good coach… I’ve known that whole staff pretty much my whole life,” Edwards said. “They’re good guys, going to get good work and prepare. They’re a young team but they’re going to keep developing. Moving forward for us, we just have to take our Monday corrections that we do and fix them as we move on.”
