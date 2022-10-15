The Woodville football team fell short against the Class 1A Region 7 champion Friday night.
No. 5-ranked Valley Head (8-0, 5-0) remained undefeated with a 60-8, region-title clinching victory over the Panthers.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Woodville football team fell short against the Class 1A Region 7 champion Friday night.
No. 5-ranked Valley Head (8-0, 5-0) remained undefeated with a 60-8, region-title clinching victory over the Panthers.
The win was Valley Head’s third straight over Woodville.
Valley Head built a 48-0 halftime lead on the strength of Eian Bain’s five first-half touchdowns (four rushing and one passing).
The all-state player ran for 197 yards on five carries and threw a 59-yard touchdown pass while Ider transfer Hunter Robinson added 138 yards and three touchdown runs.
Woodville (2-6, 0-5) got its lone score in the fourth quarter when JD Williams recovered a Valley Head fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.
The Panthers finished with 109 total yards. Ace Weaver ran for 80 yards on 27 carries while Williams had 23 yards on eight carries.
Woodville closes out region play at home next week against Coosa Christian.
› The (Fort Payne) Times-Journal contributed to this report.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.