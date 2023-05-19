The North Sand Mountain golf team won the 2023 AHSAA Class 1A-2A Boys Golf State Championship on Tuesday at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail's Grand National Lake Course in Auburn, besting runner-up Elba by 28 shots. Pictured (left to right) are head coach Danielle Maples, Jack Johnson, Brady Anderson, Duncan Wilks, Kade Davis, Jarrett Hill, Blake Maples, assistant coach Jarrett Moore and assistant coach Luke Maples.