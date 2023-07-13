The North Sand Mountain and Pisgah fishing teams closed out the Alabama Student Angler Bass Fishing Association’s 2022-23 season with Top-15 finishes in their respective divisions.
NSM finished fifth in the in Smallmouth Division, which consists of teams with fewer than five angler duos, while Pisgah placed 15th in the Largemouth Division (five or more angler duos).
The teams’ finishes were secured during the sending-ending ASABFA Classic June 23-24 on Lake Eufaula.
North Sand Mountain, which won tournament titles at Smith Lake and Lake Logan Martin this season while also finishing third at Neeley Henry, closed its season with a ninth-place finish in the ASABFA Classic, which featured a three-fish limit for each round.
Briley Cornelison and Cruz Yates paced the NSM effort, finishing 60th with a six-fish total of 12.28 points. Avery Cooper and Sadie Sanders finished 107th with four fishing weighing 6.76 pounds while Kade Davis and Greyson Davis were 117th with one fish that weighed 5.41 pounds.
“The two-day tournament was a grind both days with most bites being early and few,” said NSM head coach Jeremy Moore.
Meanwhile, Pisgah finished 16th in the ASABFA Classic’s Largemouth Division.
Pisgah angler duo Brantley Barrentine and Brayden Long teamed up for a 27th-place finish after catching six fish totaling 16.12 pounds, including a 4.07-pounder. Cape Duncan and Madelyn Griffith finished 67th for the Eagles with five fish weighing 11.92 pounds while Tykobi Hutchins and Haven Moore were 147th with one fish weighing 1.78 pounds.
“We had to move up and fish the larger division this year and It was a hard division with outstanding teams,” said Pisgah head coach Emily Smith, whose team posted a tournament win at Lake Logan Martin earlier this season. “I was proud of my kids.”
