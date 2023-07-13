NSM finished fifth in the Alabama Student Angler Bass Fishing Association's Smallmouth Division (five boats or less) during the 2022-23 season. Pictured left to right are NSM anglers and boat captains Chris Davis, Deacon Davis, NSM coach Jeremy Moore, Colton Cooper, Greyson Davis, Briley Cornelison, Cruz Yates, Kade Davis, Shane Cooper, Avery Cooper, Sadie Sanders, Mikie Sanders and Jayce Shankles.