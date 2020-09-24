The mood in the locker room following Pisgah’s latest game was a lot different than the previous three.
The Eagles won a 42-40 double-overtime thriller over Class 2A Region 7 foe Whitesburg Christian at Madison County Elementary School in Gurley last Friday.
The victory got Pisgah (1-3) in the win column and got the monkey off the back of many first-year varsity players, many of whom are starters.
“That was the first (win) for a lot of those guys,” said Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt, whose team had four freshmen and three eighth-graders in the starting lineup during the win. “There were a lot of smiles in the locker room. Hopefully it gives us some confidence. It came at a good time. We keep telling them that work will pay off. Finally it did. Hopefully it’ll carry over.”
The Eagles will try to start a winning streak when they travel to Grant to take on DAR in a non-region game Friday night at 7 p.m. It’s the first meeting between the teams.
DAR (1-3) is coming off its first win of the season, a 59-54 shootout over Class 4A Region 7 opponent Westminster Christian. The Patriots have forfeited two games because of COVID-19 (coronavirus) reasons, including a game two weeks ago against North Jackson. DAR’s only on-the-field loss came to 4A No. 5-ranked Madison Academy.
Against Westminster, the Patriots rang up 502 total yards of offense. Quarterback Cameron Lindsey accounted for five touchdowns in the victory. Lindsey was 10-of-17 passing for 102 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 159 yards and two and two scores. Brady Largen added 136 yards and two touchdowns for DAR.
“They can score some points,” Pruitt said of the Patriots. “No. 1 (Lindsay), No. 5 (Blake Tandy) and No. 21 (Largen) are players,” Pruitt said. “We have to do a better job tackling in space. We have to get ourselves in position to make the tackle, and when we do, we’ve got to get people on the ground.”
DAR’s defense allowed 519 total yards to Westminster Christian, and Pruitt is hoping Pisgah can put up similar numbers following his team’s best offensive production a week ago. The Eagles produced 320 total yards, including 136 passing and 184 rushing.
“I think we’re finding a rhythm. (Offensive coordinator) Coach (Adam) Gilbert is doing a good job with them,” Pruitt said. “We’re finding some stuff we can hang our hat on.”
