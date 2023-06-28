Gregory French’s senior season on the baseball diamond saw him lead or near the top of all statistical categories for Scottsboro while earning all-state honors.
It was quite the varsity debut season for the French.
“Not a bad year for a guy that had never had a varsity at-bat,” said first-year Scottsboro head coach Cade Medley. “We were all excited to see him get the opportunity to show what he could do. He got a lot of clutch hits for us. We knew when he went to the plate what we were going to get.”
French parleyed his first and only varsity season into shot at college baseball signed with Stillman — along with Scottsboro teammate Carson Chapman — during a signing ceremony just before the school year ended.
French participated in a camp at Stillman and would up with accepting an offer to join the program and continue his baseball career.
“They offered me a few days (after the camp) and it took me a few days to decide, but I ended going with them because I like Tuscaloosa and all the guys on the team seemed to be pretty good guys,” French said.
French joins a Stillman College program competes in the NAIA’s Southern States Athletic Conference. The Tigers went 15-30 last season.
French was a catcher/designated hitter for Scottsboro this past season. He was a Class 5A second-team all-state selection as a catcher.
In 32 games, French had a team-high .420 batting average (37-for-88) with six doubles, one triple, four home runs and 24 RBIs while helping Scottsboro go 18-14 and reach the AHSAA State Baseball Playoffs for the second consecutive year.
He hit safely in 10 of Scottsboro’s 11 games, going 16-for-32 with two homers and 12 RBIs in that span.
Despite his unorthodox path of playing just one season of varsity high school baseball and reaching the college level, French said playing college baseball has long been a dream of his.
“It will be everything I’ve dreamt of since I was a kid,” he said. “It will be a whole lot of work, but I love that I get to work more on my craft and play the game I love at the next level.”
