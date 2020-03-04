The Scottsboro varsity girls and boys golf teams opened their seasons on winning notes.
The Scottsboro girls defeated Madison County 176-204 while the SHS boys defeated Madison County 173-203 during matches played at the Goose Pond Colony Lake Course in Scottsboro on Monday.
“I am super proud of both the guys and girls teams for coming out and competing in conditions that were really tough to play in,” said Scottsboro head coach Zack Perkins.
The girls match was called after seven holes due to darkness. Kaitlyn Price led the Wildcats with a low score of 41 while Abby Hambrick shot a 42, Lillian Evans shot a 45 and Lily French shot a 48.
“There are elements of the game that we definitely have to work on,” Perkins said, “but I am really proud of the way that Abby Hambrick and Lillian Evans battled through the conditions and led the girls team to a win.”
Meanwhile, Matt Croft led the SHS boys with a nine-hole low score of five-over par 41. Eighth-grader Buckner Anderson followed with a 43 and John Bone shot a 44 while Preston Drain and Chase Berry both shot a 45.
“We did not really score where we need to be in order to reach our end of season goals, so there is a lot to work on,” Perkins said. “They did not get to warm up on the range or putt on the practice green due to the weather, so I appreciate them going out and competing when they were out of their routine. Matt Croft went out and won the day like a No. 1 is expected to do and the surprise of the day was eighth-grader Buckner Anderson turning in the second lowest score of the day.”
