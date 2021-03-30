A number of Jackson County athletes posted strong finishes in the Fort Payne Invitational on Friday. The North Jackson baseball team sent an out-of-state opponent back across state lines with a pair of defeats Friday night.
The Class 4A No. 9-ranked Chiefs swept Boyd-Buchanan of Chattanooga, Tennessee 4-2 and 7-6 during a doubleheader at Stevenson Park.
In the opener, Matthew Adams tied the game in the fourth inning with an RBI single before RBI singles from Luke Guess and Caden Wynne and Guess' run on a passed ball gave the Chiefs a 4-1 lead entering the fifth.
Brandon Poole and Dalton Morris combined to pitch a two-hitter for the Chiefs. Poole went five innings and got the win, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and three walks while recording seven strikeouts. Morris recorded three strikeouts while allowing only a walk in two innings pitched to earn the save.
In the second game, Poole RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning plated Carson Smith, who tripled, with what proved to be the winning run for North Jackson (16-5).
The late-inning heroics for the Chiefs came after Boyd-Buchanan scored four runs in the top of the fifth to tie the game.
Poole finished 3-for-3 with an RBI while Smith, Morris, Wynne and Macklin Guess had one hit each.
North Jackson reliever Landon Barnes got the win on the mound. He did not allow a hit over two innings pitched while striking out two.
