The Pisgah football team got region play started on a tough note on Friday.
The Eagles dropped their Class 2A Region 7 opener to No. 9-ranked Falkville 35-22.
Pisgah (0-3, 0-1) grabbed an early 8-0 lead on Mason Holcomb’s touchdown pass to Parker Law, which came one play after a long Luke Gilbert connection with Jacob Kirby on a trick play.
Falkville (3-1, 2-0) followed with 22 straight points before Pisgah pulled to win 22-16 just before halftime on Legion McCrary’s touchdown run and two-point conversion.
Falkville extended its lead to 35-16 in the second half before Holcomb found Jake Hendricks for a score in the fourth quarter.
“We played better defensively, but we’ve still got to get on the field in certain pots and need to create some turnovers,” said Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt. “We didn’t create any and we turned it over three times and we never punted.
“We’ve lost to three ranked teams (Class 2A teams Sand Rock and Falkville and 3A Plainview) and could well be 3-0, that’s the frustrating part,” Pruitt said. “We’ve got to fix our mistakes and figure out a way to get in the win column.”
Jordan Greenfield ran for 230 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries for Falkville while quarterback Caden Burnett was 16-of-29 passing for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Burnett also had a 5-yard rushing touchdown.
Pisgah hosts Whitesburg Christian for Homecoming next week.
› The Decatur Daily contributed to the report.
