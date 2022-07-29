Jakob Kirby

Jakob Kirby and Pisgah will no longer play Lindsay Lane, which won't field a team this season. Instead, Pisgah will now open the season on the road at Lexington.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Pisgah football team has been forced to call an audible for its season-opening contest.

The Eagles, originally scheduled to open the season against Lindsay Lane on Aug. 26, will now play Lexington that same night.

