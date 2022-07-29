The Pisgah football team has been forced to call an audible for its season-opening contest.
The Eagles, originally scheduled to open the season against Lindsay Lane on Aug. 26, will now play Lexington that same night.
Lindsay Lane, a private school located in Athens, was set to play their first varsity football season this fall. But the school won’t be able to field a team this season due to a lack of players.
But the Eagles were able to fill the vacancy with a game against Lexington, a team that was scheduled to have a bye in Week 1 and play Lindsay Lane in Week 3. Now Lexington plays Pisgah Week 1 won’t play Week 3.
“The good thing is we still ended up with 10 games, and we kept it five and five (home and away games) for the next two seasons,” said Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt.
Pisgah will host Lexington in Week 1 of the 2023 season.
The 2022 game will be the first meeting between the schools.
Pruitt also confirmed that Pisgah’s jamboree plans have changed. Originally scheduled to play Southeastern, the Eagles will now host Glencoe in a fall scrimmage on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.
