The 2022 season has arrived for Jackson County high school volleyball teams.
Here are team previews for the teams in the Sentinel’s coverage:
SCOTTSBORO WILDCATS
› Area: Class 5A Area 14
› Area opponents: Arab, Fairview, Guntersville
› Head coach: Patrick Kritner
› Roster: Seniors Lilla Bell, Sidney Grant, Hayden Matthews, Brinley Ross; juniors Alex Holder, Emma Johnson, Emma Kate Lindsey, Tori Lynch, Meredith Pendergrass, Elizabeth Sells, Maddie West; freshman Aubrey Ross
› Team notes: Patrick Kritner returns for his second tenure as Scottsboro head coach. He previously coached the Wildcats during the 2017 and 2018 seasons…Scottsboro has seven players returning who were in the regular rotation last season…Scottsboro’s 2021 season ended in the Class 6A Area 15 Tournament.
› Quoting coach: “The girls have worked really hard all summer. I'm excited for them to get the opportunity to get on the court and show how much they have grown as a team. The girls give tremendous effort each day. I always view that as a strength when a team goes out and gives great effort. The entire team has improved this summer, which I also view as a strength.”
› Area outlook: “Our area will be very challenging this season. We get the opportunity to play great teams each night of area matches. We are excited to get out there and play.”
› Season opener: Thursday vs. Fort Payne, Ider and Cherokee County at Fort Payne
NORTH JACKSON CHIEFS
› Area: Class 4A Area 16
› Area opponents: DAR, Madison County, New Hope, Randolph
› Head coach: Desiree Clark
› Roster: Senior Destry Lambert; sophomores Jazmyn Taylor, Addie Reed, Macie Davis; freshmen Darcy McClendon, Alley Stubblefield, Haley Eldridge, Abby Benson, Allie Benson, Sydney Moore, Millee Grider, Jenna Loyd, Zoe Holder, Patience Daniel, Lyric Smith, Elizabeth Salazar, Selina Tzun; eighth-graders Kinley Burton, Cali Jackson, Zoey Hutchins, Mercy Hambrick; seventh-graders Gentry Reed, Halle Davis, Haven Daniel
› Team notes: North Jackson lost in the Class 4A Area 14 Tournament semifinals last season…The Chiefs have just two returning starters...Clark is entering her fifth season as North Jackson’s head coach. Clark is the longest tenured head volleyball coach in the Sentinel’s coverage area.
› Quoting coach: “We are young, motivated, and ready to learn.”
› Area outlook: Unavailable
› Season opener: Aug. 25 at Woodville
NSM BISON
› Area: Class 2A Area 16
› Area opponents: Pisgah, Fyffe, Ider
› Head coach: Jeremiah Haynes
› Roster: Seniors Allie Butler, Rylee Reyes, Ashley Shrader, Amber Shrader; juniors Cloey Davenport, Gabi Luna, Kam Patterson; sophomore Ava Henson; freshman Raygan Weldon
› Team notes: NSM has four returning starters and eight of the nine players have varsity experience…NSM lost in the Class 2A Area 15 Tournament semifinals last season…Haynes is entering his second season as NSM’s head coach.
› Quoting coach: “I believe we have a chance to do something special this year. I believe in this group of girls. I think we will be a much better team the second half of the season and when we build some team chemistry and learn to play with confidence I know we can compete with anyone we play on our schedule. The strength of our team is experience, every girl besides one has varsity experience and we are junior and senior heavy. We really have solid players at every position who I think will become more confident in their abilities as we get some games in.”
› Area outlook: “It’s a new area this year. I’m not familiar with Fyffe, this is my second year coaching volleyball and we didn’t play them last year. Ider and Pisgah both have solid programs and athletes and I know their coaches are working hard to continue their success. We really just want to focus on us and try to improve every game so we will be our best area tournament time.”
› Season opener: Thursday vs. Crossville, Collinsville at Crossville
PISGAH EAGLES
› Area: Class 2A Area 16
› Area opponents: NSM, Fyffe, Ider
› Head coach: Kyle Cochran
› Roster: Seniors Laura Albritton, Claudia Barron, Jaiden Gibson, Jaley Keller, Kaylee McAllister, Lily Patalas; junior Kat Patton; freshmen Mara Anderson, Briley Caperton, Brinlee Holcomb, Paisley Patalas; eighth-grader Abigale Bain
› Team notes: Pisgah was the Class 2A Area 15 runner-up last season and lost to Sand Rock in the 2A North Super Regional…the Eagles lost five seniors, including hitter Molly Heard, who was an all AL.com selection…The Eagles have four returning starters from last season…Pisgah is the seven-time defending Jackson County champion. The Eagles have won each year since the county volleyball tournament began in 2016…Cochran is entering his first season as head coach.
› Quoting coach: “Our goal this year is to compete in all of our matches and continue to improve each day. We are looking to set the bar for the expectations of our program. We have a good group of hardworking, athletic girls. They have been willing to put in a lot of time to try to improve. We have a good core group of seniors to help lead the younger girls on the team. ”
› Area outlook: “ There are a lot of great coaches and teams in our area and a lot of talented players. To be successful, we are going to work hard each day and hope the girls buy into the process.”
› Season opener: Thursday vs. Sylvania, Valley Head at Sylvania
WOODVILLE PANTHERS
› Area: Class 1A Area 15
› Area opponents: Athens Bible, Oakwood Adventist, Valley Head
› Head coach: Woody Beard
› Roster: Senior Jessica Sirten; juniors Michael Jones, Anna Robertson, Rhaina Shirer, Aubre Thompson; sophomores Lannah Grace Beard, Tia Bryant, Jerzey Jones; eighth-grader Morgan Gifford
› Team notes: Woodville lost in the Class 1A Area 15 Tournament semifinals last season…Woodville was the Jackson County runner-up last season…Woodville returns five starters and seven total varsity players from last season…Woody Beard enters his second season as Woodville’s head coach.
› Quoting coach: “We have most of our team returning from last year and we are excited about the things we can accomplish this season. (Sirten) will bring a lot of experience to the floor she will be a three-year starter and will play setter and right sided hitter. She plays hard and is willing to sacrifice her body to keep the ball off of the floor. (Robertson) leads by example and communicates well with her teammate on the floor. (Jones) has a good work ethic. She has improved much in the off season. She is able to hit and also plays well from the back row. (Thompson) played last season on our JV team and has worked hard in the off season and will be playing a middle blocker for our varsity this season. (Shirer) plays hard and is very vocal on the floor. (Jones) was a starter last season and probably our best defensive player, last year she played predominantly on the back line, but this year she will be our second hitter. (Lannah Grace Beard) is also a returning starter from last year and has improved in the off season. She will be an outside hitter. (Bryant) is new to our program and we are expecting her to complementary our team with her ability to defend. Gifford- she is also a returning varsity player last year and she gets better every day.”
› Area outlook: “I feel like we can be very competitive in our area and in Jackson County. We have spent a lot of time in the gym this summer going to several team camps, individual skills camps and practice. Our team works hard, plays hard and enjoys being with each other. These are keys to us having a successful season, our girls have a great experience playing volleyball and our team reaching its potential.”
› Season opener: Thursday vs. Richard Hardy (Tenn.)
POSTSEASON SCHEDULE
› Oct. 12-15
Area Tournaments
› Oct. 19-21
Class 1A-7A North Super Regional at the Von Braun Center, Huntsville
› Oct. 25-27
Class 1A-7A AHSAA State Tournament at the Birmingham Crossplex and Bill Harris Arena
