The first trip to the AHSAA State Tennis Championships did not go the way the Scottsboro girls tennis team hoped, but head coach Megan Manning said the Wildcats still benefit from the milestone in the future.
Scottsboro earned the program’s first state berth with a second-place finish in the Class 6A Section 8 Tournament on April 13. The Wildcats did not win any matches during the Class 6A State Tournament, which concluded last Friday in Mobile, but Manning said the experience was a good for the program that returns all but one player as its drops to 5A next season.
“The experience of not only being able to watch but play in the state tournament was amazing,” Manning said. “The girls got to meet other players from all over the state and experience playing on the biggest stage they've ever played on before. It made them hungry to come back for more next year- and now they understand what it takes to get there. These girls have big goals for next season, especially after this experience.
“We are only graduating one girl from our starting lineup, (so) this will help us as we continue to work hard in the off season to build on what these girls brought to the table this season. Having played in the tournament in 6A, we played against the best of the best. Dropping down to 5A will still give us great competition, but we will be even more prepared for it after seeing the level of talent we saw at the 6A tournament.”
In singles play, Scottsboro’s Ashton Baker lost 6-0, 6-0 to Jasper’s Sophia Poolos at No. 1 singles while Mallie Earnest lost 6-0, 6-0 to Chelsea’s Samantha Kennedy at No. 2 singles, Summer Miller lost 6-0, 6-2 to Mortimer Jordan’s Zoie McGuirk at No. 3 singles, Ella Ritter lost 6-0, 6-0 to Northridge’s Carter Thomason at No. 4 singles, Lily Turlington lost 6-1, 7-6 to Chelsea’s Sophie Mason at No. 5 singles and Madison Blanton lost 6-0, 6-0 to Northridge’s Alexandra Salekin at No. 6 singles.
In doubles play, Baker and Miller lost 6-0, 6-0 to St. Paul’s Libbie Hamilton and Emma Jane Hamilton at No. 1 doubles, Ritter and Earnest lost 6-0, 6-0 to Chelsea’s Carrie Foster and Sophie Mashon at No. 2 doubles and Turlington and Blanton lost 6-4, 6-1 to Mortimer Jordan’s Samantha Arnold and Alexis Pamphilis at No. 3 doubles.
Manning said breaking through to advance to state along with unprecedented success at sectionals are a big boost for Scottsboro tennis.
“This was a huge milestone for the program,” Manning said. “Not only was it the first time a tennis team from our school qualified for the state tournament, it was also the first season we received the amount of medals at sectionals that we did. This season was a season of a lot of firsts, but it will not be a season of lasts for these girls. They will continue striving to surpass these milestones next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.