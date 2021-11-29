Scottsboro runners proved throughout the 2021 high school cross country season that it was one of the best teams, if not the best team, in Alabama.
Last Saturday, a group of those runners proved to be one of the best in the Southeast.
A contingent of runners from Scottsboro’s 2021 Class 6A Boys State Championship team ran under the team named “Boro” and posted a fourth-place finish in the Boys Championship 5K Division in the Nike Southeast Regionals in Cary, North Carolina on Saturday.
It’s the best team finish in the race for a Scottsboro contingent of runners, said SHS head coach Luke Robinson.
Boro finished with a team score of 151, 74 points back champion Severna Park of Maryland and its winning low score of 77. Warrior Project of North Carolina was the runner-up (117) while Hebron of Kentucky was third (138). There were a total of 21 teams in the Boys Championship division.
Three Boro runners finished in the Top 25, with Zach Avenel placing 21st (15:49.1), Evan Hill 23rd (15:49.7), Stephen Jones 25th (15:50.2), Rex Green 58th (16:08.9), Reese Bell 91st (16:32.7), Hamilton Richardson 164th (17:38.4) and Ridge Wells 183rd (18:26.4).
The Boro was in 16th place entering the last mile of the race before making a big move to secure a Top-5 finish.
