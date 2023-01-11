Skyline varsity girls basketball team are now a win away from clinching a regular-season area title.
No. 2-ranked Skyline notched its 15th straight victory thanks a convincing 68-40 Class 1A Area 15 win at Valley Head Friday night.
The Vikings have not lost since falling to defending Class 4A state champion Deshler back on Nov. 21. Their other loss was a season-opening setback to last year’s Class 3A runner-up and current 3A No. 2-ranked team, Susan Moore.
Skyline (17-2, 6-0) led Valley Head 16-2, 36-15 and 61-29 at the quarter breaks on the way to its 52nd consecutive win in area play. The Vikings would clinch the area crown and the right to host next month’s area tournament if it tops Woodville this Friday.
Kaina King scored a game-high 21 points and Kenzie Manning made six 3-pointers on the way to scoring 20 for the Vikings, who also got nine points from Blakely Stucky, seven from Lexie Stucky, six from Jaslynn Wilkinson, three from Brinlee Potts and two from Sage Lewis.
Jenna McKenzie and Sophia Blair scored 17 and 12 points respectively for Valley Head (6-10, 1-3).
Scottsboro 50, Fort Payne 32 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats completed a season sweep of their TopCat rival Friday night.
Scottsboro (12-6), which defeated Fort Payne 47-36 back on Dec. 2, held leads of 14-5 after one quarter and 21-15 at halftime before outscoring Fort Payne 18-8 in the third quarter to stretch its advantage to 39-23.
Madison Rains scored 15 points, Morgan Perkins netted 13 and Adair Holland totaled 10 for the Wildcats, who also got seven from Alyssa Paschal, two each from Bree Sexton and Maggie Armstrong and one from Jadaya Edmondson.
Ider 46, Pisgah 44 —At Pisgah, the Class 2A No. 2-ranked Eagles’ fourth-quarter rally fell short against No. 6 Ider in Class 2A Area 15 play Friday night.
The loss ended Pisgah’s chances of hosting next month’s area tournament. Ider (13-5, 4-0) can clinch the regular-season area title and hosting rights for the area tournament by winning one of its final two area games.
Pisgah (9-5, 1-2) trailed 16-8, 30-17 and 39-25 at the quarter breaks before attempting to rally in the fourth quarter. The Eagles missed a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired.
Kallie Tinker scored 15 points and Madeline Flammia netted 10 for Pisgah, which also got eight from Ashton Childress, four from Piper Anderson, three from Jaley Keller and two each from Campbell Barron and Paisley Patalas. Makinley Traylor scored 12 points for Ider, which improved to 3-0 against Pisgah this season.
New Hope 76, North Jackson 32 — At Stevenson, visiting No. 9-ranked New Hope handed the Chiefs their first Class 4A Area 14 loss of the season Friday night.
North Jackson (3-13, 1-1) fell behind 28-6 after one quarter before trailing 40-11 at halftime and 65-25 after three quarters.
Avery Wynne scored 13 points for North Jackson while Calena Coffey netted nine and Sarah Kate Garner had six. Kaylee Yarbrough and Jada Bates scored 23 and 16 points respectively for New Hope (12-4, 2-0).
Monday
Marion County (Tenn.) 66, North Jackson 64 — At Jasper, the Chiefs dropped a close matchup with their state-line rival.
North Jackson (3-15) led 16-13 after the first quarter. Marion County surged in front 36-24 at halftime, but North Jackson pulled within 42-40 after three quarters.
Avery Wynne led three Chiefs in double figures with 19 points while Calena Coffey had 13 points, Camryn Case had 10, Sarah Kate Garner had nine, Sheyann Brown had six, Peyton Hill had five and Abby Guess had two.
