Pisgah’s Molly Heard has been selected to play in another prestigious all-star game.
The AHSAA announced this week that Lipscomb signee was part of the Alabama roster for the all-star game, which is set for next month.
Heard is a three-time all-state selection, was the 2020 Class 3A Player of the Year and was the 2021 Class 2A State Tournament MVP. She was named the Class 2A Northeast Regional MVP on Tuesday after helping top-ranked Pisgah defeated No. 2 Spring Garden 64-52 to earn a berth in the state semifinals as the Eagles pursue a fifth straight state championship.
Heard, who played in the Alabama North-South All-Star Game last summer, is averaging 21.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.4 blocked shots per game this season for Pisgah (31-3).
Locals athletes post strong finish in Gulf South Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships — College track and field athletes from Jackson County recently posted strong finishes during the 2022 Gulf South Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Scottsboro alum and Lee University freshman runner Hayden Judge helped the Flames claim the men’s team title. Judge finished sixth in the men’s 1600-meter run with a time of 4:10.67 and was 20th in the 800 (2:00.34).
Meanwhile for UAH, Scottsboro alum Evans Wright notched a silver-medal finish by placing second in the men’s weight throw with a mark of 17.51 meters (57.5 feet). Wright was also eighth in the shot put (13.20 meters/43.3 feet).
Scottsboro alum Lauren Hamm tied for second in the women’s pole vault (3.35 meters/11 feet) and 13th in the high jump (1.40 meters/4.6 feet).
Pisgah alum Hannah Gant notched an eighth-place finish (15.01 meters/49.2 feet) in the women’s weight throw wand a 16th-place finish in the shot put (9.46 meters/31 feet).
Scottsboro, Skyline alums coached teams win regional titles, advance to state — Three head basketball coaches with local ties are taking their teams to the AHSAA Basketball State Tournament.
Scottsboro graduates Kenny Hill and Denton Johnson led the Guntersville girls and Ramsay Boys to Class 5A Northeast Regional championships on Tuesday while Skyline alum Craig McGill led the New Hope girls to the 4A Northeast Regional title on Wednesday.
No. 5-ranked New Hope plays No. 6 St. James in the 4A girls semifinals on Tuesday, March 1 at 3 p.m.
No. 4-ranked Guntersville plays Charles Henderson in the 5A girls semifinals on March 2 at 3 p.m. while No. 3 Ramsay plays No. 7 Carroll-Ozark at 4:30 p.m.
Former Scottsboro baseball players playing well for MMI — Scottsboro alums and Marion Military freshmen A.J. Crocker and Camden Matthews are enjoying a strong start to this college baseball career.
As of Wednesday, Matthews is currently nine in the Alabama Community College Conference in batting average with a .435 average. He also has three doubles, six RBIs and three runs scored through 10 games.
Meanwhile, Crocker was tied for 23rd in strikeouts with 12 over 8 1/3 innings pitched. Crocker has made five appearances on the mound for MMI.
NSM alum earns Conference Player of Week honors — North Sand Mountain alum and current Sewanee freshman guard Russ Marr was recently named the Southern Athletic Association’s Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.
Marr scored a college career-high 32 points during Sewanee’s win over Oglethorpe, becoming the first Sewanee player in over two years to score 30 points in a game. Marr followed that up with 11 points against Berry, giving him 43 points, eight rebounds and three assists for the week.
The former two-time all-state performer and all-time leading scorer in NSM basketball history was seventh in scoring at 14.9 points per game and third in free-throw percentage (75.9) in the SSA during the regular season.
Marr had 11 points and eight rebounds in Sewanee’s season-ending loss in the SAA Tournament last weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.