The Scottsboro track and field athletes posted a number of strong finishes in a the Husky March Classic at Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville on March 4.
Cooper Atkins won a pair of individual races for Scottsboro, taking the top spot in the 800- and 1600-meter races. Maddox Hamm won the pole vault title while Scottsboro won the 4x400-meter relay.
Meanwhile, Caroline Sanders had the best finish for the SHS girls with a fourth-place finish in the long jump.
In the team standings, Scottsboro (57 points) finished fourth in the varsity boys division. Hewitt-Trussville, coached by Scottsboro alum Tom Esslinger, took the team title with a score of 192.50. Auburn (115.50) was second while Vestavia Hills was third (59.50).
Scottsboro finished ninth (17 points) in the varsity girls division, Hewitt-Trussville won with 177 points while Auburn (103.50) was second and Mountain Brook (97.50) was third.
Here are all the results for Scottsboro athletes during the meet:
GIRLS
400-meter dash
13. Charlsi Henderson (1:08.03)
800-meter run
13. Lauren Paradise (2:36.26)
21. Maddie Gossett (2:39.57)
22. Emma Bradford (2:40.19)
25. Smith Bradford (2:41.99)
26. Cadence Laughlin (2:42.29)
31. Mabry Bonsall (2:44.02)
40. Cambree Bradford (2:47.05)
45. Isabelle Flores (2:50.38)
1600-meter run
15. Ally Campbell (5:42.50)
16. Emma Bradford (5:42.77)
17. Maddie Gossett (5:43.39)
27. Mabry Bonsall (6:01.12)
29. Cadence Laughlin (6:03.82)
4x400-meter relay
6. Scottsboro (4:42.46)
High Jump
7. Caroline Sanders (4-8)
Long Jump
4. Caroline Sanders (15-8.5)
Discus
5. Amy Roberts (84-7)
8. Tristan Wallingsford (76-8)
13. Baylie Stephenson (57-3)
Javelin
8. Brenly Sanders (81-6)
11. Maggie Whitaker (78-10)
12. Collins Bradford (76-0)
Shot Put
10. Tristan Wallingsford (28-0.5)
11. Amy Roberts (26-7)
BOYS
400-meter dash
9. Ridge Wells (53.70)
12. Brody Williams (54.02)
800-meter run
1. Cooper Atkins (1:59.21)
6. Benson Atkins (2:02.39)
14. Rex Green (2:05.80)
33. Evan Hill (2:11.71)
47. Brady Thomas (2:18.66)
60. Josh Hill (2:25.98)
1600-meter run
1. Cooper Atkins (4:16.17)
4. Rex Green (4:19.13)
5. Benson Atkins (4:20.37)
12. Evan Hill (4:32.93)
38. Brady Thomas (4:58.03)
42. Josh Hill (5:06.82)
4x400-meter relay
1. Scottsboro (3:35.15)
Pole Vault
1. Maddox Hamm (15-0)
Discus
5. Brady Shaw Killen (124-6)
8. Jonah Warren (120-2)
15. Zach Wallingsford (109-10)
16. Hudson Tubbs (106-6)
Javelin
17. Ben Kirby (119-10)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.