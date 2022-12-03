The Woodville girls basketball team opened area play on a winning note.
The Panthers built a double-digit lead after three quarters and held on to defeat host Valley Head in Class 1A Area 15 play Tuesday night.
Woodville (5-2, 1-0) led 12-11 after one quarter and 23-18 at halftime before stretching its lead to 41-30 entering the fourth quarter.
Jessica Sirten scored a game-high 30 points for Woodville while Lannah Grace Beard netted 12 and Anna Robertson added nine.
Sophia Blair scored 20 points for Valley Head (2-1, 0-1).
NSM 64, Christian Heritage (Ga.) 49 — At Dalton, Georgia, North Sand Mountain tied last season’s win total thanks to a win over an out-of-state foe Tuesday.
NSM (7-2) raced out to a 27-12 lead after one quarter before leading 38-23 at halftime and 53-35 after three quarters.
Kolbie Bobo finished with 13 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists for the Bison while Kameron Patterson had 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals and Kayden Reyes had 11 points, six assists and six steals. NSM also got nine points and seven rebounds from Rylee Reyes, eight points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals from Ashley Shrader, five points, two assists and three rebounds from Ella Spurgin, four points and four rebounds from Raygan Weldon and three points and four rebounds from Kali Kirkpatrick.
Thursday
Woodville 44, ASCTE 6 — At Woodville, the Panthers coasted to a win Thursday night.
Jessica Sirten led Woodville (6-2) with 12 points while Lannah Grace Beard had eight, Karlee Hutchens six, Kallie Brown had five, Anna Robertson and Morgan Gifford had four each, Addi Mae MacBee had three and Tia Bryant had two.
