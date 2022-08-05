Scottsboro’s 2022 football schedule features some familiar names and a lot less mileage.
The Wildcats drop back to Class 5A after a two-year run in a 6A region that featured teams as far away as the Birmingham metro area. Now Scottsboro’s longest road trip in region play is to Douglas rather than places like Springville, Oxford and Pell City.
“Challenging schedule, new region,” said Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell. “A lot of old rivalries going to be renewed for the community. Excited about that.”
Before Scottsboro gets into Class 5A Region 7 play, it must contend with its two biggest rivals.
Scottsboro opens the season at Trammell Stadium against TopCat rival Fort Payne on Aug. 19 and before traveling north up Highway 72 to Stevenson to take on North Jackson in the 35th Battle of the Valley on Aug. 26 prior to the start of Class 5A Region 7 play at Boaz on Sept. 2.
Here is a deeper look at Scottsboro’s 2022 schedule:
First meetings — Scottsboro will play two new opponents during the 2022 season, playing their first ever games against Priceville and Sardis.
‘Welcome to Marshall County’ — Scottsboro makes three trips to Marshall County this coming season. The Wildcats go to Marshall County for region games against Boaz, Arab and Douglas. Scottsboro plays four Marshall County teams in all — the Wildcats host Guntersville — and play two other teams Sardis and Crossville, that are located within miles of the Marshall County line in Etowah and DeKalb counties respectively.
Series renewed — Scottsboro renews an old series in its regular-season finale, taking on Decatur for the first game between the teams since 1991.
It will be the 27th all-time meeting between the schools in a series Decatur leads 18-8. Three of those matchups were playoff games, with Scottsboro winning two of those postseason contests.
Schedule facts — Scottsboro’s 2022 opponents were a combined 55-54 last season and eight of the teams qualified for the playoffs, the lone exceptions being Sardis and Crossville...When Scottsboro plays Fort Payne and Guntersville during the 2022 season, it will be Scottsboro’s 87th meeting against each of those teams. Fort Payne leads the series with Scottsboro 52-31-3 while Guntersville leads the series with Scottsboro 45-40-1. Scottsboro also plays Arab for the 62nd time in a series it leads 41-19-1, North Jackson for the 35th time in a series it trails 21-13 and Boaz for the 25th time in a series it leads 18-7...Scottsboro travels to Arab for a second straight season...The Oct. 7 game against Sardis is Homecoming...Scottsboro opens the season against Fort Payne for the fifth time since 2016...Scottsboro plays Boaz, Crossville and Douglas for the first time since 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.