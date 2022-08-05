Jones

Jake Jones and Scottsboro open the season with back-to-back games against rivals Fort Payne and North Jackson.

 Sentinel Photo | Charles Bowen

Scottsboro’s 2022 football schedule features some familiar names and a lot less mileage.

The Wildcats drop back to Class 5A after a two-year run in a 6A region that featured teams as far away as the Birmingham metro area. Now Scottsboro’s longest road trip in region play is to Douglas rather than places like Springville, Oxford and Pell City.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.