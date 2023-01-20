The Scottsboro varsity girls used a lock-down defensive effort to post a win over a state-ranked opponent.
The Wildcats held visiting Class 5A No. 5-ranked Madison Academy to a tie of its season-low point total in a 46-24 victory at Hambrick Hall Tuesday night.
Scottsboro (13-8) raced out to a 19-2 lead after one quarter before extending its lead to 29-8 at halftime and 41-13 after three quarters.
Adair Holland sank six 3-pointers and closed with a game-high 19 points for Scottsboro. Bree Sexton scored 11 points to give the Wildcats two scorers in double figures while Maggie Armstrong had five, Jadaya Edmondson had four, Madison Rains had three and Alyssa Paschal and Morgan Perkins had two each.
Regan Boyd scored 11 points for Madison Academy (15-8).
Good Hope 74, Skyline 56 — At Good Hope, the Class 1A No. 2-ranked Vikings were unable to spoil Good Hope’s perfect season during a matchup Tuesday night.
Skyline (18-4) trailed 17-11 after one quarter before Class 4A No. 1 Good Hope (24-0) opened up a 42-26 halftime lead. The Raiders led 61-42 after three quarters.
Kaina King and Kenzie Manning scored 16 points each and Lexie Stucky added 15 for the Vikings, who also got six points from Blakely Stucky, three from Jaslynn Wilkinson and two from Brinlee Potts.
Leading scorers for Good Hope were Ivey Maddox with 20 points, Rudi Derrick and Bailey Tetro with 16 each and Heather Tetro with 15.
Skyline’s losses this season have been against Class 4A No. 1 Good Hope, 4A No. 2 Deshler and 3A No. 2 Susan Moore twice.
Scottsboro 66, Madison Academy 63 — At Scottsboro, the Class 5A No. 4-ranked Wildcats held off Madison Academy’s fourth-quarter rally attempt to post the win Tuesday night.
Scottsboro (15-7) led 18-8 after one quarter and 24-19 at halftime before stretching its lead to 50-33 after three quarters.
Tyson Sexton scored 22 of his game-high 27 points in the second half for Scottsboro, which had four players score in double figures. Ethan Roberts scored 12 points, Jake Jones netted 11 and Parker Bell added 10 for the Wildcats while Seth Whitmire and Kyle Wright pitched in three each.
Seth Cowen scored 18 points, Jaylen Blackwell netted 15 and Lawson Pippins added 10 for Madison Academy (11-11).
