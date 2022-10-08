The Section Lions fell short of a victory against the Whitesburg Christian Warriors, with the Warriors hanging on to win 36-24 in a back-and-forth game.
The Warriors jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, scoring first on a 2-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Kaleb Robinson to senior wide receiver Thomas Harmon and then a 3-yard run from senior running back Ian Putman.
In the second quarter, Section senior running back Jr. Walker opened the scoring for the Lions with a 40-yard run to close the gap, where both teams traded possessions until the final minute of the second quarter, when Robinson scored another touchdown for the Warriors to give them a 21-6 lead going into the half.
In the third quarter, Section started the half with possession and put the game within one score on a 30-yard run from Walker, with senior quarterback Jaylan McCarver running in the two-point conversion to make it a 28-21 game. After both teams traded punts, the Warriors had a scoring drive set up by a 35-yard pass from Robinson to Harmon, with Putman scoring on an 8-yard run the play after to put the Warriors back up two scores.
In the fourth quarter, the Lions once again closed the gap, with Walker scoring on a 5-yard run and McCarver again scoring the two-point conversion to give the Lions a chance to come back with just over nine minutes remaining.
After a Warriors punt, disaster struck for the Lions when they fumbled the ball on their first play, giving Whitesburg the ball at the Lions 30-yard line. The Warriors quickly punished the Lions for the turnover, with Robinson weaving around and through the Lions defense on a 29-yard touchdown run and then hitting senior Sam Barnes for the two-point conversion to give the Warriors a 36-22 lead with just over five minutes left in the game.
After a nice return from senior running back Cameron Summerford, the Lions had the ball at the 50 to start their drive. After methodically driving down the field with steadily gaining runs, the Lions got to the Warriors 2-yard line when disaster struck once again for the Lion, fumbling with 1:13 left in the game. Despite the Lions getting a safety to put the score back within 12, 1:05 left the Lions with not enough time to put themselves back into a position to win the game.
“Walker and Summerford are both great players, they played hard, I’m proud of them,” Hammon said.
The Lions (1-7, 1-4) will return home next week to play the North Sand Mountain Bison (3-4, 3-2).
“From here on out, it comes down to pride and trying to finish out for these seniors,” Hammon said. “We got to get better in a lot of places and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”
