The 50th anniversary of the Bassmaster Classic – the biggest event in the world of fishing — will be fished on Lake Guntersville Friday through Sunday.
Fifty-three anglers will compete for more than $1 million in prize money. Pre-fishing started Feb. 27.
Competition begins Friday. Official takeoff will be at Civitan Park, located on Sunset Drive in Guntersville, where fans can experience music, sponsor giveaways and live interviews with the anglers beginning at 6:15 a.m. A welcome by Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth will proceed the takeoff at 7 a.m.
Saturday’s takeoff activities at Civitan Park will include a free tailgate breakfast and will feature special guests such as Duck Dynasty’s Justin Martin and Auburn University’s Aubie the Tiger.
Fans are encouraged to wear their Auburn and Alabama fan gear for a chance to win prizes. Guntersville High School’s drum line and other activities will add to the morning’s gameday atmosphere.
The Bassmaster Classic Expo at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex will be open Friday from noon-7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. The weigh-ins begin each day in the Legacy Arena at 4:30 p.m.
Doors will open at 3:15 p.m. for spectators coming to the weigh-in. All events are free and open to the public.
There is a five-bass limit per day and the total three-day weight determines the champion.
Fish will be checked and transported safely each day from Guntersville to Birmingham and then released by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources back into Lake Guntersville.
Elite Series Pro Paul Mueller set the one-day record with a bag of 32 pounds, 3 ounces in the 2014 Bassmaster Classic on Lake Guntersville. Expectations are high for this week’s competition to deliver record-breaking bags.
