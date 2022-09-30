The Pisgah cross country teams added two more top-five finishes to their 2022 resumes.

Pisgah finished second in the Classic’s Class 1A-4A Girls race and third in the 1A-4A Boys race during the Black & Gold Classic at Scottsboro High School’s John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions last Saturday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.