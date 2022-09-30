The Pisgah cross country teams added two more top-five finishes to their 2022 resumes.
Pisgah finished second in the Classic’s Class 1A-4A Girls race and third in the 1A-4A Boys race during the Black & Gold Classic at Scottsboro High School’s John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions last Saturday.
Pisgah was the runner-up in the Class 1A-4A Girls division with a team score of 67 points, bested only by Glencoe, which had a winning low score of 29.
Katie Edwards was Pisgah’s top finisher in the Class 1A-4A Girls division race, placing sixth with a time of 22:47.11. Nevaeh Evans (23:16.38) and Kayana Stewart (23:17.94) followed in the 12th and 13th place respectively while Destiny Lewis was 16th (23:41.70), Emma Sisk 22nd (24:26.54), Bree Draper 23rd (24:27.23), Kenyde Givens 30th (25:22.06), Kimberly Miller 41st (26:44.61), Presley Myers 45th (27:16.78), Jaci Haynes 48th (27:36.45) and Laily Brown 51st (27:46.29).
Meanwhile, Pisgah finished third in the Class 1A-4A Boys division race with 72 points, placing behind team champion Pleasant Valley (29) and Sand Rock (52).
Tristan Little led the Eagles with fifth-place individual finish (17:26.30) while Mason Overdear was 11th (18:15.23), Brodie Ferguson 13th (18:35.83), Emanuel Elizondo 16th (18:41.89), Jake Smith 34th (19:55.56), Layne Howell 47th (21:42.98), Ethan Smith 49th (21:52.11), Wilson Gann 50th (22:15.16), Tristan Hutson 51st (22:19.05), Landyn Little 60th (23:07.06) and Hunter Huxtable 77th (28:35.21).
In the Junior High Girls two-mile race, Pisgah’s Kerby Brooks finished 23rd (16:21.16) while Addyson Barnett was 58th (20:14.15) and Aniyah Okafor was 59th (20:17.48).
Section — The Lions finished sixth in the Black & Gold Classic’s Class 1A-4A Girls division with a team score of 152 and eighth in the 1A-4A Boys Division standings with 226 points.
Taylor Bell (24:03.70) and Kaelyn Browning (24:20.67) finished 17th and 19th respectively to lead Section in the in the Class 1A-4A Girls race. Also for the Lions, JoAnna Newsom finished 38th (26:24.85) while Charlee Key was 50th (27:45.37), Litzy Martinez 57th (29:29.22) and Ellie Reed 64th (30:53.88).
Meanwhile, Leo Chaparro finished 35th (20:12.35) in the Class 1A-4A Boys race for the Lions while Giovanny Vega was 56th (22:36.34), Cogan McCutchen 57th (22:37.24), Brayden Bell 69th (25:29.93) and Piercen Saint 72nd (26:31.35).
North Sand Mountain — Paisley Pritchett finished 29th (25:12.90) for NSM in the Black & Gold Classic’s Class 1A-4A Girls race while Brandon Bearden finished 80th (32:38.96) in the 1A-4A Boys race.
Skyline — Jacob Cloud finished 29th (19:34.74) and Jack Pickett was 78th (29:07.89) in the Black & Gold Classic’s Class 1A-4A Boys race while Katie Roach finished 40th (26:35.56), Trinity Skipper 55th (28:14.42), Callyn Pace 61st (30:11.82) and Kaylee Bullock 69th (37:12.01) in the Class 1A-4A Girls race.
Woodville – Trent Hillis finished 46th (21:42.63), Kade Hermes 70th (25:50.19) and Riley White 79th (32:02.63) in the Black & Gold Classic’s Class 1A-4A Boys race.
