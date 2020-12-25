Several Scottsboro football players have been recognized for their performances in Class 6A Region 7 play this past season.
Seven Wildcats were selected first-team, second-team or honorable mention for the 2020 Class 6A All-Region 7 Football Team.
The team was constructed by the head coaches of the region’s seven teams. Along with Scottsboro, the region also included Arab, Fort Payne, Oxford, Pell City, Southside and Springville.
Senior defensive lineman Camden Treece, junior linebacker Cade Holder, senior defensive back Noah Linville and senior quarterback Jacob Manning, chosen as an athlete, were Scottsboro’s first-team all-region selections.
Manning ran for 693 yards and eight touchdowns on 164 carries while completing 33-of-68 passes for 445 yards and four scores this season. Linville recorded 49 tackles, including three for a loss, and one sack and one forced fumble, and Holder had 42 tackles, four for a loss, with three sacks and one fumble recovery while Treece had 26 tackles and 10 quarterback hurries.
Meanwhile, senior wide receiver B.J. Harris and junior defensive lineman Jonah Warren were second-team selections while athlete Gavin McCrary was tabbed honorable mention.
Harris had 16 receptions for 254 yards and one touchdown while Jonah Warren had 14 tackles and one sack. McCrary finished with 261 rushing yards and two touchdowns along with 143 passing yards and two scores along with three catches for 24 yards on offense while recording 36 tackles, one interception and three pass break-ups on defense.
Oxford quarterback Trey Higgins was the Class 6A Region 7 Offensive Player of the Year while his teammate Trequon Fegans was the Defensive Player of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.