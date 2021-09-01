The Pisgah football team talked this offseason about turning the corner, and despite a heartbreaking 48-42 season-opening loss to Sand Rock, coach Luke Pruitt said the Eagles are on track to do so.
“I was really proud of the way we faced adversity and continued to fight,” Pruitt said. “We laid it on the line and Sand Rock just made one more play than us. We’ve just got to continue to do that, fix our mistakes and we’ll be fine.”
Pisgah (0-1) returns to the field this week with a trip to play Pruitt’s alma mater. The Eagles take on Class 3A No. 4-ranked Plainview (1-0) in a non-region matchup in Rainsville Friday at 7 p.m.
It’s the 37th meeting in a series that Plainview leads 26-10. Pisgah had a two-game winning streak against the Bears snapped in a 51-24 loss last season.
Plainview opened its season last Friday with a 28-14 win at Ider. The Bears run a triple-option offense that are led by quarterback Noah White and fullback Braiden Thomas, who ran for 197 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries last week.
“We’ve got to keep the quarterback bottled up,” Pruitt said. “We didn’t do a good job of that last year and he had some big plays on us. The fullback is a real good runner. We’ve got to make sure we in position defensively and we’re doing our job. You get in trouble (against the triple option) when you start trying to do somebody else’s job.”
Pisgah’s offense shined in Week 1, totaling 466 yards and posting three rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns in Week 1.
“When you score 40 points, you’re supposed to win,” Pruitt said. “Our offense made a bunch of big plays. That’s something we can build on.”
Despite the toughness of the loss — after Pisgah took the lead with 1:29 left in the game, Sand Rock the go-ahead touchdown with 27 seconds remaining — Pruitt doesn’t think there will be a hangover from the defeat.
“It’s Plainview week, so I don’t think they’ll have a hard time (getting past it),” Pruitt said. “They’ll be ready.”
