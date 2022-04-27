The last time Section defeated Midfield in postseason play — this past boys basketball season — eventual result was a state champion for the Lions.
Section fans are hoping for a repeat this spring.
The Section baseball team swept visiting Midfield in a Class 2A first-round playoff series on Friday, winning both games 19-0 via the mercy rule.
Section (11-12) advanced to play No. 5-ranked Decatur Heritage (22-8) in second-round series in Decatur starting on Friday at 4:30 p.m. with the first two games of the series. Game 3, if needed, would be Saturday at 1p.m.
The Section-Decatur Heritage series winner hosts the Westbrook Christian-Sulligent winner in the Class 2A quarterfinals.
It’s the ninth time in the past 11 years that Section has advanced to at least the second round of the Class 2A baseball playoffs.
Coach Luke Pope’s team’s pitching staff tossed two no-hitters in the wins, with Jacob Cooper pitching a no-hitter in Game 1 and Blake Henry and Braden Arndt combining to throw one in Game 2. Cooper finished with 10 strikeouts in Game 1 while Henry had six and Arndt had three in Game 2.
At the plate in Game 1, Henry went 3-for-3 with an RBI, Jacob Stringer went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, Dillan Pope went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Logan Patterson went 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Coper and Jed Sparks had one hit and one RBI each while Braden Arndt and Noah DeVaney had one hit each and Carter Cooper had an RBI.
At the plate in Game 2, Carter Cooper went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Patterson and Drake McCutchen had two hit and two RBIs each for Section while Keaton Morris has two hits, Jacob Stringer had one hit and three RBIs, Josh Moore had one hit and two RBIs and Henry, Pope and Jed Sparks had one hit and one RBI each.
