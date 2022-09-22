The Pisgah football team has enjoyed a lot of accomplishments over the past two seasons, and the Eagles added to the “first time since” list in Week 4.
With their 42-10 victory over Class 2A Region 7 foe Ider, the Class 2A No. 4-ranked Eagles secured their first 4-0 start to a season since 2003.
“We didn’t focus on it, didn’t mention it, but I did hear some kids talking about it in the locker room after (the game),” said Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt. “It’s a good accomplishment for these guys. Testament to the kids about what were trying to build.”
Pisgah will try to improve to 5-0 this week when it hosts Sylvania in a non-region matchup Friday at 7 p.m.
It’s the 49th all-time meeting between the teams in a series Sylvania leads 27-21. Sylvania won the team’s last four meetings, the last of which came during the 2019 season. Sylvania is Pisgah’s second-most played opponent behind NSM (51 games).
Sylvania (3-1) is off to a strong start in 2022 as well. The Rams are coached by North Sand Mountain alum and former Woodville head coach Tyler Vann, who played quarterback for three seasons for the Bison for head coach Adam Gilbert, who is currently Pisgah’s offensive coordinator.
Vann led Sylvania to an 8-3 record last season. The Rams have wins this season over Saks 19-6, Ohatchee 42-14 and Geraldine 41-24 with its lone loss coming to Class 3A No. 1-ranked Piedmont 40-7.
“This is going to be a really good test for us,” Pruitt said. “(Sylvania) is a really quality opponent. That’s why we signed this up. We’re going to see where we are. This age group have gone back and forth in peewees and junior high, so it should be fun.”
The Rams are averaging 27.3 points per game and have scored more than 40 points in their last two outings. Key players in the Sylvania offense are quarterback Jaxon Smith, running backs Braiden Thomas and Aiden Parham and receivers Roman McKeehan and Joshua Scott.
Smith was 11-of-13 for 155 yards and a 17-yard touchdown pass to Scott during last week’s win over Geraldine before leaving the game in the second half with an injury. Thomas ran for 137 yards and two scores in last week’s Sylvania win, while Parkman had 58 yards and two touchdowns. Parham also had five rushing touchdowns against Ohatchee the week before when Thomas was sidelined with an injury.
“They’re balanced. They want to run, but if you give them want they want they’ll throw it,” Pruitt said. “Coach Vann does a really good job. They’ve got a lot of playmakers. No. 22 (Thomas) and No. 2 (Parham) are a good 1-2 punch (at running back). They’ve got playmakers on the outside at receiver. We’ve got to tackle well and try to create some turnovers. We don’t want this to turn into a track meet.”
Pisgah got its running game going last week, rushing for a season-high 376 yards.
“We were kind of focused on the running the ball last week and improving there. I thought our guys really blocked well, driving guys downfield,” Pruitt said. “We’ve got to play well up front (Against Sylvania). We’ve got to sustain drives and not shoot ourselves in the foot. It was good to see that last week.”
