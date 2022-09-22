Mays

Jathan Mays and Class 2A No. 4-ranked Pisgah will try to stay undefeated when they face Sylvania Friday night in a non-region contest.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Pisgah football team has enjoyed a lot of accomplishments over the past two seasons, and the Eagles added to the “first time since” list in Week 4.

With their 42-10 victory over Class 2A Region 7 foe Ider, the Class 2A No. 4-ranked Eagles secured their first 4-0 start to a season since 2003.

