The Scottsboro baseball team dropped a pair of games to Class 5A No. 1-ranked Russellville Friday night.
Host Russellville down the Wildcats 4-1 in the doubleheader opener before winning the nightcap 8-1.
Game 1 was scoreless until the Golden Tigers pushed across three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning before adding another in the sixth inning.
Scottsboro got its lone run in the top of the seventh when Ethan Wininger doubled and his courtesy runner, Michael Clements, scored on Connor McLaughlin’s RBI single.
Wininger finished with two hits and two walks for the Wildcats while Sam Bryant had two hits and McLaughlin, Will Jones and Landon Grider had one each.
Game 2 was called after five innings because of rain.
Scottsboro (16-14) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Gavin McCrary was hit by a pitch and later scored on Wininger’s RBI double. Russellville (27-4) tied it in the bottom of the first before adding four runs in the fourth and three in the fifth.
