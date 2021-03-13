The Scottsboro softball team broke open a close game with strong final three innings at the plate.
The Wildcats scored three runs in the fifth and a single run in the sixth and seventh innings to secure an 8-2 win over Madison County in Gurley Thursday night.
Ella Lee finished 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Scottsboro (6-6) while Audrey Holland went 4-for-4 with three runs scored. Alyssa Smart finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Wildcats while Kambrie Doss had one hit and two RBIs, Lexie Bennett had one hit and one RBI and Olivia Tubbs and Austin McNeece had one hit each.
Doss got the win in the circle, tossing four innings and striking out one. Anna Stuart Dawson earned a three-inning save, striking out four while not allowing a hit or a run.
Riley Sharp had a solo home run and an RBI single for Madison County (8-4).
North Jackson 13, DAR 0 — At Stevenson, Cleveland State signee Hadley Burnette recorded 11 strikeouts while pitching a one-hit shutout in the Chiefs’ Class 4A Area 14 win over DAR Thursday night.
North Jackson (6-4, 1-1) scored five runs in the first, two each in the second and third innings and four in the fourth on the way to the mercy-rule shortened victory.
Bailey Abernathy had two hits, including a two-run homer, for the Chiefs while Peyton Hill hit a solo homer. Charley Smith had two hits, including a double, and an RBI while Makenna Jones, Chloe Chisenall, Avery Wynne and Destry Lambert had one hit and one RBI and Burnette had one hit.
Pisgah 15, NSM 0 — At Higdon, the Eagles improved to 3-0 overall and 3-0 in Class 2A Area 15 play with a three-inning victory on Thursday.
Tuesday
Skyline 4, Athens Bible 4 — At Skyline, the Vikings won their Class 1A Area 15 opener in walk-off fashion.
Trailing 3-0 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, Skyline (3-1, 1-0) scored four runs to claim the win. Aidan Bellomy singled with one out to start the rally, which was followed by a double from Dacey Allen, a walk by Gracie Stucky, a single by Blakely Stucky and a two-out walk Olivia Treece before Jayla Ross doubled to drive in the tying and winning run.
Treece recorded 11 strikeouts on the way to earning the win in the pitching circle.
Pisgah 13-24, Section 0-0 — At Pisgah, the Eagles started the season by sweep a Class 2A Area 15 doubleheader with visiting Section.
In Game 1, Pisgah (2-0, 2-0) scored three runs in the first, third and fourth innings and four in the second to earn the season-opening 13-0 victory.
Madeline Flammia went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two doubles and a three-run homer for Pisgah while Molly Heard was 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs and Kennedy Barron was 3-for-3 with three doubles and two runs scored. Briley Worley (two RBIs), Karlee Holcomb (one RBI) and Bell Bobo all went 2-for-3 while Lila Kate Wheeler had one hit and two RBIs and Hannah Duncan had an RBI triple
Barron and Flammia combined on a one-hitter in the circle for the Eagles. Barron struck out four in two innings pitched while Flammia struck out four over three innings.
In Game 2, Pisgah scored 18 runs in the first inning — the fourth most in AHSAA history according to the AHSAA’s record page on its web site on the way to the 24-0, three-inning win.
Flammia finished 4-for-4 with two home runs (a three-run homer and a grand slam), two doubles and 10 RBIs for the Eagles. Wheeler went 3-for-3 with a double, two singles, a walk and four runs scored and Holcomb went 2-for-2 with hit a two-run homer a double and a walk while Barron hit a two-run homer and singled, Heard singled, doubled and tripled, Duncan doubled twice, Briley Worley had two hits and one RBI, Madison Phillips and doubled and singled and Piper Anderson singled.
Barron, Laney Liles and Anderson pitched one inning each with two strikeouts apiece while pitching a one-hitter.
Plainview 14, Scottsboro 3 — At Rainsville, host Plainview scored eight runs in the second inning and six in the fifth to down the Wildcats.
Olivia Tubbs went 2-for-2 with a home run for Scottsboro (5-6) while Alyssa Smart went 2-for-3 with a triple. Kambrie Doss had an RBI double for the Wildcats while Ella Lee doubled and Lexie Bennett walked.
Tessa Word hit a grand slam for Plainview (5-1-1) while Mia Tidmore and Hannah Regula had two hits and two RBIs each.
Geraldine 10, NSM 0 — At Geraldine, visiting North Sand Mountain managed just four hits in a loss to the Bulldogs.
Caybree Dobbins, Chloe Johnson, Kylie McMurray and Kolbie Bobo had one hit each for the Bison.
Monday
Douglas 3, NSM 0 — At Douglas, MacKinley Portillo pitched a one-hitter with 17 strikeouts to lead the Class 5A Eagles past North Sand Mountain on Monday.
Nady Poore singled and walked for NSM while Kinsey Barton drew a walk.
Douglas scored all three of its runs in the third inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.