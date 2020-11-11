The Scottsboro varsity girls basketball team used a strong defensive effort to record a season-opening victory.
The Wildcats forced 36 turnovers en route to a 49-19 victory over visiting St. John Paul II Tuesday night at Scottsboro High School’s Hambrick Hall.
“Our defense was good, especially for this early in the season,” said Scottsboro head coach Brandon Childers. “I was really pleased with the way we defended.”
Childers was also pleased with the way his new-look team — Scottsboro is replacing three-year starters Carly Bell and Madison Holland and has a number of newcomers on the roster this season — played first game..
“We had some young girls step in and do their jobs,” Childers said. “Jadaya (Edmondson) had a really good game. She had a double-double. (Keira) Culver got some big rebounds. (Alyssa) Paschal hit some big shots. Adair Holland did a really good job of containing the ball and playing defense on (SJPII’s) two ball-handlers.”
Edmondson closed with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats while Paschal scored nine points, Adair Holland, Allie Scott and Olivia Tubbs had seven each and Lexie Bennett had five.
Hope Harrell scored seven points and Abigail Laue netted six for SJPII (0-3).
Scottsboro built an 11-4 lead after one quarter before stretching its lead to 25-9 at halftime and 35-14 after three quarters.
“We didn’t make outside shots and free throws, but that’s not effort — our effort was good — so we can live with that early in the year,” Childers said. “Everything else, I was pleased with.”
(0) comments
