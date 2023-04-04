Anna Stuart Dawson tried to block out the thought and just pitch.
But as she continued to post strikeout after strikeout inning after inning, the Scottsboro senior softball pitcher couldn’t help but let the thought creep in.
“It ran through my mind a few times (early in the game) and I got a little bit nervous (at the end),” Dawson said, “but I tried to stay focused. It was pretty amazing.”
The nervousness gave way to excitement when Dawson finished off a 21-strikeout performance in Class 5A No. 6-ranked Scottsboro’s 7-0 win over Demopolis in the Jasper Invitational on Saturday, recording every out of the game via strikeout.
According to the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s website’s softball records page, Dawson was just the fourth pitcher to strikeout 21 batters in a seven-inning game.
Scottsboro head coach Kevin Thompson said Dawson’s feat was “well-deserved” but came as no surprise.
“She’s been up there in the 14, 15 strikeout range in games this year, so it wasn’t surprising to she her do that,” Thompson said. “She’s a blue-collar player, puts in a lot of work, extra work, to be as good as she can be. I’m so proud of her.”
Dawson allowed just two hits and one run in the complete-game effort, throwing 76 of her 100 pitches for strikes. She also threw a first-pitch strike to 18 of the 26 batters she faced.
Scottsboro (16-6-1) gave Dawson an early lead in the top of the second inning when Shila Wadkins hit a two-run home run. Brooklyn McGee added a two-run single in the third to give the Wildcats a 4-0 lead, and Morgan Perkins drove in a run on an RBI double before scoring on a Demopolis error in the fourth to up the Wildcats’ lead to 6-0. Scottsboro closed the scoring in the sixth on McGee’s RBI single.
McGee finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Wadkins was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Perkins was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Amaya Whitson contributed two hits and Dawson, Austin McNeese and Alyssa Smart had one hit apiece.
Dawson, who had 31 strikeouts in two games pitched during the tournament, said the run support her teammates gave her allowed her to be aggressive and selective when attacking Demopolis hitters.
“They got me the run support that I could just go pitch,” she said. “They were all really excited about it after. I’m thankful for all the support and (congratulatory things) from people. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates, coaches and my pitching coach.”
FRIDAY
Scottsboro 0, Jasper 0 — At Jasper, Class 5A No. 6-ranked Scottsboro and 5A No. 5 Jasper played to a five-inning scoreless tie Friday night in the Jasper Invitational.
Both teams managed just one hit, with the Wildcats’ hit being a single from Amaya Whitson. Morgan Perkins also drew a walk for Scottsboro.
Anna Stuart Dawson allowed just one hit and two walks in the pitching circle while recording 10 strikeouts.
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 4, Scottsboro 3 — At Jasper, Class 6A No. 4 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa edged 5A No. 6-ranked Scottsboro in the opening game of the Jasper Invitational Friday afternoon.
Kambrie Doss had an RBI single and a walk for the Wildcats while Amaya Whitson drove in a run for Scottsboro, which also got a single and two walks from both Morgan Perkins and Shila Wadkins and one hit each from Brooklyn McGee, Alyssa Smart and Anna Stuart Dawson. Smart recorded three strikeouts in five innings pitched.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.