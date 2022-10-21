Hill

Blake Hill and NSM host Collinsville Friday night in a Class 2A Region 7 battle for the reigon's No. 3-seed for the playoffs 

 Sentinel Photo | Charles Bowen

North Sand Mountain and Collinsville have only played a few times in their program histories, but when they do, their tends to be some high stakes resting on the outcome.

That’s the case again when the teams meet Friday at 7 p.m. in Higdon as NSM (4-4, 4-2) hosts Collinsville (6-2, 4-2) at Lloyd Dobbins Field in Class 2A Region 7 play. The winner is the region’s No. 3-seed while the loser will be the No. 4-seed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.