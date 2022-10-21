North Sand Mountain and Collinsville have only played a few times in their program histories, but when they do, their tends to be some high stakes resting on the outcome.
That’s the case again when the teams meet Friday at 7 p.m. in Higdon as NSM (4-4, 4-2) hosts Collinsville (6-2, 4-2) at Lloyd Dobbins Field in Class 2A Region 7 play. The winner is the region’s No. 3-seed while the loser will be the No. 4-seed.
The teams met in key region games in the 2018 and 2019 and played in a Class 2A state quarterfinal game in 2019.
Collinsville won all three of those games, and NSM head coach Keith Kirby said the Bison are motivated to reverse that trend.
“We don’t play much, but we’ve had some (important games) with them,” Kirby said. “It’s not gone our way, so we’ve got to find a way to make it go our way. Playing for seeding, but it’s the next one up, so you want to win because you’re playing.”
Friday’s game is the seventh all-time meeting between the teams in a series Collinsville leads 4-2. Prior to their meeting in 2018, the teams hadn’t played in 29 years.
Collinsville enters the contest following a thrilling 44-42 win over Whitesburg Christian, which erased a 20-point fourth-quarter deficit to take a one-point lead with nine seconds left. A squib kick gave Collinsville possession near midfield, and eighth-grade quarterback Mason McAteer threw a 43-yard pass to Keaton DeBoard to the Whitesburg 9-yard line with one second left. Luis Ailon then booted the game-winning 27 field goal to give the Panthers the win.
Collinsville, whose lone losses were to the region’s top two teams Fyffe 61-0 and Pisgah 40-28, is averaging 33.1 points per game while allowing 26 per game.
DeBoard is the Panthers’ top offensive weapon. The senior was Collinsville’s starting quarterback before moving to a running back/receiver role this season, which has resulted in him rushing for 1,103 yards and 14 touchdowns on 119 carries while catching 13 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns.
“They’ve got some other guys that make plays, but I think it starts with No. 10 (DeBoard) for them,” Kirby said. “He’s a really good football player. We’ve got to take away or try to limit there best weapon.”
McAteer, the grandson of Collinsville head coach Ernie Willingham, has played above his age this season. He’s accounted for more than 1,200 total yards, completing 53 of 117 passes for 877 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for 406 yards and six touchdowns on 60 carries. Other receiving targets for McAteer are Kyler Beene (15 catches, 187 yards, three touchdowns) and Gavin Lang (12 catches, 169 yards, two touchdowns).
NSM is coming off of a 40-14 win over Section and have now won four of their last five games after starting 0-3.
“They boys kept fighting and got back in the playoffs,” said Kirby, whose team clinched a Jackson-County leading eighth consecutive playoff appearance. “This week we’re trying to get one-seed better and try to get above .500 for the first time. We’re playing a quality opponent and it’ll be a good test for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.