Victory Lanes bowling alley’s weekly bowling leagues have resumed. Here are the results from the opening week (Sept. 28-30).
OPEN LEAGUE (Sept. 28)
High Game Scratch – Zach Mize 255; Rodney Brownfield 248; Jody West & Brad Pope 227
High Game Handicap – Rodney 248; Zach Mize 271; Jim Reid 249
High Series Scratch – Brad Pope 633; Rodney Brownfield 621; Matt Whitehead
High Series Handicap – Rodney Brownfield 696; Dave Patel 677; Jim Reid 653
TWO FOR TUESDAY (Sept. 29)
High Game Scratch – Men: JR Headrick 227; Michael Haynes 198; Karl Mathews 188
High Game Scratch – Women: Sandra Stein 187; Nell Dobbins 176; Billie Simpson 168
High Game Handicap – Men: Karl Mathews 231; JR Headrick 227; Calvin Kennedy 217
High Game Handicap – Women: Sandra Stein 246; Irene Kennedy 243; Billie Simpson 243
High Series Scratch – Men: JR Headrick 610; Michael Haynes 543; Karl Mathews 522
High Series Scratch – Women: Sandra Stein 465; Nell Dobbins 431; Irene Kennedy 418
High Series Handicap – Men: Karl Mathews 651; JR Headrick 610; Calvin Kennedy 554
High Series Handicap – Women: Courtney Andersen 670; Irene Kennedy 652; Sandra Stein 642
MIXED LEAGUE (Sept. 29)
High Game Scratch – Men: Jody West 279; Jon Reach 236; Don Tracy 231
High Game Scratch – Women: Tammy Potter 198; Barbara Burns 195; Debby Saint 181
High Game Handicap – Men: Jody West 279; David Melvin 269; Brian Simpson 254
High Game Handicap – Women: Barbara Burns 227; Tammy Potter 219; Gail Mountain 209
High Series Scratch – Men: Jody West 689; Jon Reach 638; Don Tracy 584
High Series Scratch – Women: Tammy Potter 546; Debby Saint 526; Barbara Burns 524
High Series Handicap – Men: Jody West 689; Brian Simpson 679; David Melvin 672
High Series Handicap – Women: Barbara Burns 620; Tammy Potter 609; Gail Mountain 605
PRIME TIMERS (Sept. 30)
High Game Scratch – Men: Mike Stein 244; Rickey Mountain 226; Karl Mathews 225
High Game Scratch – Women: Shelly Wilson 219; Debby Saint 203; Sandra Stein 153
High Game Handicap – Men: David Melvin 255; Michael Howard 251; Freddy Salazar & Karl Mathews 248
High Game Handicap – Women: Shelly Wilson 264; Gail Mountain 211; Debby Saint 204
High Series Scratch – Men: Mike Stein 661; Karl Mathews 604; Rickey Mountain 601
High Series Scratch – Women: Debby Saint 556; Shelly Wilson 504; Barbara Burns 430
High Series Handicap – Men: Michael Howard 724; Lonnie Gray 676; Karl Mathews 673
High Series Handicap – Women: Shelly Wilson 639; Gail Mountain 591; Barbara Burns 571
