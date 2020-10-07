Victory Lanes bowling alley’s weekly bowling leagues have resumed. Here are the results from the opening week (Sept. 28-30).

OPEN LEAGUE (Sept. 28)

High Game Scratch – Zach Mize 255; Rodney Brownfield 248; Jody West & Brad Pope 227

High Game Handicap – Rodney 248; Zach Mize 271; Jim Reid 249

High Series Scratch – Brad Pope 633; Rodney Brownfield 621; Matt Whitehead

High Series Handicap – Rodney Brownfield 696; Dave Patel 677; Jim Reid 653

TWO FOR TUESDAY (Sept. 29)

High Game Scratch – Men: JR Headrick 227; Michael Haynes 198; Karl Mathews 188

High Game Scratch – Women: Sandra Stein 187; Nell Dobbins 176; Billie Simpson 168

High Game Handicap – Men: Karl Mathews 231; JR Headrick 227; Calvin Kennedy 217

High Game Handicap – Women: Sandra Stein 246; Irene Kennedy 243; Billie Simpson 243

High Series Scratch – Men: JR Headrick 610; Michael Haynes 543; Karl Mathews 522

High Series Scratch – Women: Sandra Stein 465; Nell Dobbins 431; Irene Kennedy 418

High Series Handicap – Men: Karl Mathews 651; JR Headrick 610; Calvin Kennedy 554

High Series Handicap – Women: Courtney Andersen 670; Irene Kennedy 652; Sandra Stein 642

MIXED LEAGUE (Sept. 29)

High Game Scratch – Men: Jody West 279; Jon Reach 236; Don Tracy 231

High Game Scratch – Women: Tammy Potter 198; Barbara Burns 195; Debby Saint 181

High Game Handicap – Men: Jody West 279; David Melvin 269; Brian Simpson 254

High Game Handicap – Women: Barbara Burns 227; Tammy Potter 219; Gail Mountain 209

High Series Scratch – Men: Jody West 689; Jon Reach 638; Don Tracy 584

High Series Scratch – Women: Tammy Potter 546; Debby Saint 526; Barbara Burns 524

High Series Handicap – Men: Jody West 689; Brian Simpson 679; David Melvin 672

High Series Handicap – Women: Barbara Burns 620; Tammy Potter 609; Gail Mountain 605

PRIME TIMERS (Sept. 30) 

High Game Scratch – Men: Mike Stein 244; Rickey Mountain 226; Karl Mathews 225

High Game Scratch – Women: Shelly Wilson 219; Debby Saint 203; Sandra Stein 153

High Game Handicap – Men: David Melvin 255; Michael Howard 251; Freddy Salazar & Karl Mathews 248

High Game Handicap – Women: Shelly Wilson 264; Gail Mountain 211; Debby Saint 204

High Series Scratch – Men: Mike Stein 661; Karl Mathews 604; Rickey Mountain 601

High Series Scratch – Women: Debby Saint 556; Shelly Wilson 504; Barbara Burns 430

High Series Handicap – Men: Michael Howard 724; Lonnie Gray 676; Karl Mathews 673

High Series Handicap – Women: Shelly Wilson 639; Gail Mountain 591; Barbara Burns 571

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.