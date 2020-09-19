North Jackson came out of the gates firing on all cylinders Friday night in Madison, but the wheels fell off late.
The Chiefs watched its 22-point halftime lead disappear in the second half, and No. 5-ranked Madison Academy handed North Jackson its first loss of the season by a final score of 36-32.
North Jackson head coach Chandler Tygard said the moment “got too big” for his team.
“When you have a young team that hasn’t experienced success, it’s new to us to try and finish off a great team when we jump out to a big lead,” said Tygard. “Anytime you give a good team any room, they will come back and beat you.”
Madison Academy (4-0, 3-0) got on the board first Friday night after Ian Vachon’s 32-yard field goal attempt split the uprights. North Jackson was forced to punt on its next possession, but got the ball right back after Ayson Quinn recovered Will Stokes’s fumble, which was forced by Ryland Matthews. North Jackson (3-1, 2-1) capitalized on the turnover. Five plays later, Johnny Gilliam found the end zone. North Jackson failed its two-point conversion attempt. The Mustangs answered immediately when Jailen Holmes ran the ensuing kickoff back 78 yards for a touchdown. North Jackson put together a nine-play drive capped off by Kyle Posey’s 29-yard touchdown reception from Dalton Morris just before the end of the first quarter to take a 12-10 lead. The Chiefs capped off the quarter with Nigel Lanier recovering an onside kick.
North Jackson wasted no time taking advantage of the big play on special teams. Less than 40 seconds into the quarter, KJ Huckabee found the end zone from 24 yards out. North Jackson’s third two-point conversion attempt was no good, giving the Chiefs an 18-10 lead. The North Jackson defense held Madison Academy scoreless in the second quarter, forcing a fumble and a turnover on downs. North Jackson followed the turnover on downs with a five-minute drive that ended with Lanier punching it in from two yards out. Brady Cunningham recovered the second onside kick of the half for the Chiefs with 1:08 left in the half. On fourth down and seven from the 36 yard line, Tygard dialed up some trickery to get him team in scoring position. Morris hit Cunningham on a shot pass, who then pitched the ball to offensive lineman Gannon Jernigan who ran 23 yards and got out of bounds to stop the clock. Morris connected with Gilliam for a touchdown on the following play with five seconds left before the half. The two-point attempt was no good, and North Jackson took a 32-10 lead into halftime.
Madison Academy turned the tables on North Jackson in the second half. The Mustangs defense held the Chiefs offense scoreless for the rest of the game. The North Jackson offense, which racked up 306 yards in the first half, was held to just 25 yards in the second half. Madison Academy scored three times in the third quarter. It opened the half with a nine-yard touchdown run from Stokes. Stokes found the end zone again to cut the lead to 32-24. Holmes scored his second non-offensive touchdown of the night on a 55-yard pick six to bring the Mustangs within two points going into the fourth quarter.
North Jackson recovered another fumble early in the fourth, but could not take advantage. The Chiefs ran a fake punt on fourth and 16 from its own 45 yard line, but were only able to gain 3 yards. Three plays later, KD Cherry hauled in a 47-yard touchdown pass from Avery Seaton, which turned out to be the game winning score. North Jackson had the ball with two minutes left in the game, but its hope of a game winning drive was crushed when Morris’s fourth down pass to Posey was knocked away.
Gilliam led the North Jackson offense with 114 total yards and two touchdowns. Morris completed 14-31 passes for 144 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Huckabee added 57 yards and a score on the ground, and Posey caught two passes for 32 yards and a touchdown. Seaton led the Mustang offense, going 7-14 for 157 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 73 yards and lost two fumbles. Stokes ran for 80 yards and two touchdowns. He also lost a fumble. Cherry caught four passes for 110 yards and a score.
North Jackson is set to take on Scottsboro in the Battle of the Valley next Friday at R.D. Hicks Stadium in Stevenson. It will be North Jackson’s home opener.
