Williams

Brayden Williams picks up yardage during Section's 24-22 loss to Class 1A No. 8-ranked Decatur Heritage Friday night.

 Sentinel Photo | Charles Bowen

Section head coach Chris Hammon thought his team had won its season opener. Hammon thought that until Decatur Heritage’s Benjamen Abercrombie’s 36-yard field goal split the uprights with 8.5 seconds left in the game. 

After coming all the way back from a 19-7 fourth-quarter deficit, Section fell to Class 1A No. 8-ranked Decatur Heritage, 24-22. 

