Section head coach Chris Hammon thought his team had won its season opener. Hammon thought that until Decatur Heritage’s Benjamen Abercrombie’s 36-yard field goal split the uprights with 8.5 seconds left in the game.
After coming all the way back from a 19-7 fourth-quarter deficit, Section fell to Class 1A No. 8-ranked Decatur Heritage, 24-22.
Abercrombie was put into field goal range by a 15-yard scramble on fourth down by Eagles’ quarterback Bo Solley.
“I really thought the whole time we were going to win it,” said Hammon. “We had (Solley) hemmed up on fourth-and-10, but he’s a good player who made a good play.”
Even though Section only possessed the football for 2:36 in the fourth quarter, its defense and special teams put the Lions in a position to win. Brayden Williams blocked a punt and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown early in the quarter, bringing Section within 19-14. Section’s Jr. Walker recovered a fumble on a bad snap three plays later. Section capitalized on the turnover, putting together a five play drive capped off by Williams’s 1-yard touchdown run. Williams’ touchdown and Dylan Pope’s two-point conversion put Section up 22-19 with 7:42 left in the game.
Decatur Heritage looked like it was going to take the lead after a 10-play, five minute drive. Eagles run
ning back Sarvarius Evans fumbled on the 2-yard line, and Pope’s recovery gave Section the ball with 2:20 left deep in its own territory. On the first play of the drive, Williams was tackled in the end zone by Jaxon Thomas for a safety that cut the Section lead to 22-21. Abercrombie kicked the game-winning field goal on the following drive.
“I’m just super proud of our guys and the way they fought,” Hammon said. “They were down two scores in the fourth and they continued it fight. The just shows you where our culture is.”
Neither team scored in the first quarter Friday night. Decatur Heritage scored the only points in the first half on Evans’ 40-yard touchdown run and Abercrombie’s point after.
Section tied the game midway through the third quarter. Williams scored from two yards out, set up by his 65-yard run two plays prior. Decatur Heritage answered right back with Thomas returning the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown. On the next drive, Decatur Heritage recovered a fumbled exchange between Williams and Walker. Evans scored two plays later to put the Eagles up 19-7.
Williams led the Section offense with 116 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns. Evans carried the ball 19 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns for Decatur Heritage, which made head coach Nikita Stover a winner in his head-coaching debut.
