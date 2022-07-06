The Scottsboro volleyball team’s new leader is a former one.
Patrick Kritner is back for a second tenure as Scottsboro head volleyball coach.
Kritner previously served as Scottsboro’s head coach during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He replaces Ashley Smart, who coached Scottsboro from 2019-21.
Volleyball is a great sport,” Kritner said. “Stepping down as Scottsboro’s head coach was a really difficult decision. I never stopped following the program and I really missed working with the volleyball players. When the opportunity arose (to return), I knew I had to take it.
Kritner, who is also an assistant varsity girls basketball coach for Scottsboro, said the Wildcats are using a “ground up” approach for the Wildcats volleyball program.
“We want to make sure that we are building sound fundamentals,” Kritner said. “Our mantra has been to simply ‘be better than we were yesterday.’ For the long term we want to continue to grow the program into something the players, parents, and community can be proud of and enjoy. I believe Scottsboro volleyball can be that and I plan to stick around to see it come to fruition.”
Kritner will be assisted on the varsity level by Alysha Borum. Derek Borum will coach the Scottsboro junior varsity volleyball team while Rodney Lloyd and Megan Lewis will coach the junior high teams. Kritner said multiple former Scottsboro volleyball players have also volunteered their time to work with teams during summer practices.
“The players have been great,” Kritner said. “They are doing everything we are asking them to do and more. They are hungry and willing to put in the work to grow. I’m really proud of their efforts so far.”
Scottsboro held conditioning and workouts throughout the summer and started its official summer practices on June 27. Scottsboro has play dates scheduled for July 16 at Boaz and July 28 at DAR.
After playing in Class 6A the past two seasons, Scottsboro returns to Class 5A and will compete in Class 5A Area 14 against Arab, Fairview and Guntersville.
Kritner said he’ll lean on some of the experiences from his first tenure to help him in his second tenure, along with experiences coaching other sports.
“One of the main things I learned from the first tenure is that I wasn’t really comfortable in my own skin as a coach yet,” Kritner said. “I had the opportunity to work with some great coaches like Coach Kenny Hill and Coach Brandon Childers in basketball that helped me to develop my own identity as a coach. Stepping in this time I am more confident in what I want to do and how I want to do it, whether that’s good or bad time will tell. I also continued to learn the game even though I wasn’t actually coaching volleyball, so I am returning with a much better understanding of the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.