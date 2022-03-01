Derek Wynn walked angrily to the locker room at halftime after Section saw its 16-point lead over Lanett trimmed to five in the closing minutes of the second quarter.
But Wynn’s anger faded quickly due to the belief in his players.
“I’ve got 10 seniors. These guys act like seniors, have the discipline they do, to where they don’t really get rattled, they just play the next play,” Wynn said. “They came (in the third quarter) and responded like I expected them to.”
No. 3-ranked Section scored the first seven points of the third quarter before ending the period with a 9-0 scoring run that all but sealed the Lions’ trip to the state finals with an 81-58 victory over Lanett in the Class 2A Boys Basketball State Tournament semifinals Monday evening at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex’s Legacy Arena.
Section (27-9) plays Mars Hill Bible in the Class 2A boys state championship game on Friday at 10:45 a.m.
It’s the Lions’ first state finals appearance since the 2005-06 season, their fourth in the past 22 years and their sixth overall.
“I knew we were going to be able to make it this far,” said senior Alex Guinn. “I’m proud of our team. We play as a team. I’m just really excited that we’ve made it this far.”
Guinn scored a game-high 24 points, including 19 in the second half, to lead a Section scoring attack that featured four players in double figures. He also had five rebounds and two assists. The Lions also got 20 points, eight assists and four rebounds from Logan Patterson, a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds along with four assists and two blocked shots from Jacob Cooper, 12 points, six rebounds and two steals from Dominik Blair, seven points and four rebounds from Drake McCutchen and two points and one steal from Gabe Hilley.
“You can’t just guard one guy,” Patterson said. “We’ve got a bunch (of scorers). We’re versatile.”
Section shot 64% for the game, sinking 32-of-50 attempts, including 6-of-13 from the 3-point arc.
“It seemed when the ball went in the air, seemed like the rims got bigger and bigger for (Section),” said Lanett coach Trentavious McCants. “They’re just a good shooting team. We knew they could shoot the 3, (but) we knew they could get to the basket too.”
Wynn urged his team attack the rim, and the Lions responded by scoring 36 points in the paint.
“We talked in pregame about getting to the cup, trying to make sure we just didn’t settle for the 3 ball,” Wynn said. “They were aggressive going downhill.”
After trailing 8-4 early on, the Lions went on an 10-0 run and never trailed again. Section led 22-13 after one quarter and was in front 33-17 following Blair’s 3-pointer with 3:21 left in the second. Lanett (19-4) closed the half with an 11-0 run to pull within 33-28 at intermission, but Patterson said the Lions were unfazed by the Panthers’ half-ending surge.
“I felt like we made some errors, we got really high, (but) we hit a slump,” Patterson said. “But we knew we had to stay the course.”
Guinn hit a layup and sank a 3-pointer on Section’s first two third-quarter possessions and Patterson drove for a bucket on the Lions’ third possession, pushing their back into double figures. Lanett cut Section’s lead to 47-38 with 1:49 left in the third quarter, but Cooper’s 3-pointer, Patterson’s 3-point play, Guinn’s jumper and Blair’s free throw sent the Lions into the fourth quarter with a 56-38 advantage.
Section lead by as many as 25 in the final period.
“Another game where nobody thought we’d be here,” said Wynn, a Section alum. “Super proud of my guys. It’s always fun once we get rolling to watch these guys work.
Patterson said the Lions are excited to find themselves in position to play for a state title they’ve long dreamed of winning.
“It feel amazing,” he said. “ We’ve been doubted for sure, but we just know that hard work pays off. We’ve got one more.”
